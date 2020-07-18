Pokimane: Age, ethnicity, height, net worth and other details

Imane 'Pokimane' Anys is a famous full-time streamer on Twitch. She has been making content on various games like League of Legends, Fortnite and recently, Valorant. Apart from being a legendary gamer, she has also made lifestyle-related content for her YouTube videos.

Born in Morocco on 14th May 1996 (age 24), she moved to Canada, where her first language was French. Pokimane studied Chemical Engineering at McMaster University and later dropped out to pursue full-time streaming. Her followers on Twitch grew substantially over time. In 2017, she gained a whopping 450,000 followers on Twitch, which caught the eyeballs of many viewers on the platform.

Image Credit: Dotesports

Her massive growth that year saw Pokimane receive the title of 'Best Twitch Streamer of The Year' at the Shorty Awards. She also introduced a new style of streaming, which involved several cosplays and sharing her life's stories during streams. Such a type of connection is hard to come by these days, and Pokimane showed the world that it was possible.

Pokimane playing Valorant (Image Credit: Twitch)

Apart from gaming and other content, Pokimane also has two YouTube channels, Pokimane and Poki ASMR. While the Pokimane channel has 5.46 million subscribers, she usually posts highlights and vlogs there. The other channel mainly consists of ASMR videos.

While people have mixed opinions about these videos, Pokimane describes it as:

"ASMR is not a sexual thing. I wish people wouldn't dismiss it as being sexual"

Many people also claim that ASMR is relaxing to hear, as well as helpful for sleeping.

What is Pokimane's height?

Advertisement

Pokimane's height as confirmed by her on Facebook is around 5 ft 4 inches.

Also read: GTA Online: How to get into a solo public lobby on PS4

What is Pokimane's net worth?

Her net worth, as of February 2020, is $3million according to the website Naibuzz. She earns most of her revenue from Twitch donations, sponsorships and more.

Also read: Fortnite: Aquaman vs Black Manta, possible DC event coming up and more