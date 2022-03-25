"I'll be leaving back to Ireland next week": JustaMinx confirms leaving the ENVY streamer house 

Twitch streamer Rebecca "JustaMinx," a member of the esports and the streamer organization ENVY, confirmed via a tweet that she would soon be leaving the streamer house. She informed fans that she would be returning to her hometown in Ireland.

This tweet was sent out from her alternative account named minx (@MinxMore) where she talks about her life which is not related to her streaming content. According to Minx, there are many reasons involved in her sudden and shocking move from the streamer house.

Twitch streamer JustaMinx plans on leaving for Ireland in the coming weeks

minx @MinxMore for a bunch of annoying and diff reasons ill be leaving back to ireland next werk for a bunch of annoying and diff reasons ill be leaving back to ireland next werk

A tweet by the Irish streamer caught the attention of her fans and peers when she notified everyone saying that she will be leaving the streamer house in the coming week. She currently shares the house with her fellow streaming peers including CodeMiko and the Botez sisters.

People on social media platforms speculated that the surprising move by the streamer was due to her visa problems. Even after being affiliated with one of the biggest esports American esports organizations, it is possible from the streamer's side that something related to her visa would've come up.

Prior to this, on March 24, 2022, Minx tweeted out from the same account that she was feeling homesick and might fly to Ireland the following week.

minx @MinxMore been so homesick. might fly bAck to ireland next week :( been so homesick. might fly bAck to ireland next week :(

The tweet could be seen as the starting point of the speculations regarding her visa problems.

Social media reacts to JustaMinx leaving the ENVY streamer house

Fans on Twitter showered the streamer with positivity and hoped that everything was fine on the streamer's side.

flori 🥚 @florigoaway @MinxMore please be careful if you try to come back :) hope everything goes well @MinxMore please be careful if you try to come back :) hope everything goes well

Mastyr @mastyr10 @MinxMore I hope things can be resolved in some way or other and that it won't block your path in life. I really feel for you. @MinxMore I hope things can be resolved in some way or other and that it won't block your path in life. I really feel for you. https://t.co/f61gjALVNx

alexιs !! @sscxsx @MinxMore i hope your ok minx <3 sending love and positive vibes your wayy @MinxMore i hope your ok minx <3 sending love and positive vibes your wayy https://t.co/HOuwYErfpK

Some were shocked to see this out-of-the-blue announcement by the content creator.

CodeMiko was seen in the reply section of this tweet.

Alexandra Botez, another housemate, tried to poke a bit of fun at Minx by saying:

Viewers on Reddit chimed in with their thoughts regarding JustaMinx's situation. They discussed the visa being her main reason for leaving.

Minx has not confirmed her stance regarding the speculations surrounding the visa being the main reason for her leaving the esports streamer house. She might clarify and provide more insights regarding this subject in the coming weeks.

