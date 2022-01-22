“It’s on fire”: ENVY members Andrea Botez and CodeMiko start a fire in the kitchen

The Envy House continues to create unique content, such as an unintentional kitchen fire during a CodeMiko stream. During the three-hour stream, CodeMiko’s technician was teaching the Botez Sisters how to cook Korean food.

CodeMiko was teaching them to cook a wide variety of Korean dishes, but a minor fire that was started in the kitchen interrupted the stream.

A brief chaotic moment with CodeMiko in the kitchen

(Moment begins at 2:15:13)

The kitchen stream became pure chaos as pop music played, and JustaMinx and one of the Botez sisters did the Caramelldansen. Before long, everyone but Miko was dancing, trying to restore some manner of order in the kitchen.

As CodeMiko tried to tell the girls to put on the sauce, one of the Botez sisters exclaimed and pointed at an off-camera pot.

“Oh God, it’s boiling!”

At that point the conversation became very chaotic, with talk of the pot overflowing.

“It’s on fire!”

A brief hint of the flame can be seen on camera, as CodeMiko tries to blow it out, and a cameraman comes onto the stream to look at the situation. The fire flickers a few times and viewers could see it happening as the panic continued.

After a bit of smoke cleared, one of the Botez sisters said that the fire was still there, and that prompted the cameraman to return with a cloth to stamp out the fire. Off-camera, one girl remarked about the whole situation.

“Oh, God. I think Envy said ‘don’t’ burn the house down. They didn’t give us a lot of rules, but they did say don’t burn the kitchen down in the handbook.”

It didn’t take long for the fire to get put out, and it certainly could have been a much worse fire. Order was restored, but the moments around the fire were loud and filled with panic.

One Redditor brought up the danger of wearing such a furry, flammable suit, in the kitchen when something like this is going down.

Another just talked about how loud the clip was, and how they did not last long before closing the clip completely. There was a great deal of panic and shouting in the moment. A user in another thread of this moment agreed.

Some simply thought it was wholesome content, even though it ended in fire and confusion.

Other users talked about how chaotic the situation was and Minx dancing away while everything happened.

After this went down, another clip was taken of one of the Botez sisters, who talked about a fire extinguisher. However, what they found was Butane, and would have only made things worse.

“Oh, we did have a fire extinguisher! Oh, this is Butane, nevermind!”

One Redditor was convinced that part was done on purpose.

Also Read Article Continues below

It was a very chaotic moment, and fortunately, the fire was small and was quickly contained. It showed the danger of cooking in such a packed kitchen when not everyone is paying attention. Thankfully, nobody was hurt and further damage was not done.

Edited by Mason J. Schneider