Pokimane on the Hub: The moment Twitch's star streamer made a grave mistake on livestream

Back during a May 2020 stream, Imane “Pokimane” Anys mistakenly clicked on a pornographic link during a Twitch broadcast.
During a “Just Chatting” live stream on May 19th, Pokimane was reacting to other creators’ content. The streamer clicked on a particular link which had previously been cleared by her moderator. However, the link in question turned out to be a pornographic video.
The Google document that Pokimane and her moderator used had been accessed by someone. The person pranked Pokimane by replacing a mundane link with that of a paused video on a popular pornographic website.
Pokimane accidently broadcasts porn on her Twitch channel
The throwback incident led to a plethora of people asking Twitch to ban the streamer. People argued that the platform had previously banned/temporarily suspended content creators for posting “sexually-suggestive” content. However, Pokimane’s fans were of the opinion that she should not be banned as the streamer had mistakenly opened the link and was under the impression that it was clean.
In a later stream, Pokimane explained exactly what had happened:
“I have a document where people link stuff for me to watch (on stream) and it is moderated by a moderator. And I guess someone came in, and changed one of the links.”
As can be seen in the video, Pokimane said that the Google document had been altered by someone, although the streamer had no idea who was responsible for the prank. Regardless, despite quite a few people asking the platform to take action against the streamer, Twitch decided to give her a warning for “accidently showing nudity.”
While the decision makes sense, the incident has been used by a number of social media users to “expose” how Twitch is non-uniform in the application of its rules and TOS.
Streamers such as xQc, Natalia “Alinity” Mogollon, and Kaitlyn “Amouranth” Siragusa have all received suspensions in the past for accidently showing “suggestive content.” However, Pokimane escaped with a mere warning.
The streamer later apologized to her viewers for accidentally broadcasting the suggestive link and promised to be “even more careful” in the future.