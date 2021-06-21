Pokimane on the Hub: The moment Twitch's star streamer made a grave mistake on livestream

Back during a May 2020 stream, Imane “Pokimane” Anys mistakenly clicked on a pornographic link during a Twitch broadcast.

During a “Just Chatting” live stream on May 19th, Pokimane was reacting to other creators’ content. The streamer clicked on a particular link which had previously been cleared by her moderator. However, the link in question turned out to be a pornographic video.

The Google document that Pokimane and her moderator used had been accessed by someone. The person pranked Pokimane by replacing a mundane link with that of a paused video on a popular pornographic website.

Pokimane accidentally showed pornhub on stream.



She SHOULDN'T get banned by common sense standards.



She should get banned by Twitch's bullshit standards.



She won't get banned by Twitch's double standards. — 🦖 (@LycanGTV) May 19, 2020

Pokimane accidently broadcasts porn on her Twitch channel

The throwback incident led to a plethora of people asking Twitch to ban the streamer. People argued that the platform had previously banned/temporarily suspended content creators for posting “sexually-suggestive” content. However, Pokimane’s fans were of the opinion that she should not be banned as the streamer had mistakenly opened the link and was under the impression that it was clean.

In a later stream, Pokimane explained exactly what had happened:

“I have a document where people link stuff for me to watch (on stream) and it is moderated by a moderator. And I guess someone came in, and changed one of the links.”

As can be seen in the video, Pokimane said that the Google document had been altered by someone, although the streamer had no idea who was responsible for the prank. Regardless, despite quite a few people asking the platform to take action against the streamer, Twitch decided to give her a warning for “accidently showing nudity.”

While the decision makes sense, the incident has been used by a number of social media users to “expose” how Twitch is non-uniform in the application of its rules and TOS.

Pokimane how could you pic.twitter.com/WI32WBuXQg — Carson (@CallMeCarsonYT) May 23, 2020

I got INDEFINITELY banned for showing accidental nudity. Los got suspended for it. But Pokimane shows pornhub and gets a warning? Alinity showed her full ass tit and got 24 hrs. This shit is mind boggling LOL — Chenzo (@Chenzo323) May 26, 2020

https://t.co/dITHqRSsdz Crazy that this bans xqc yet pokimane literally goes on pornhub for the same amount of time and doesn't get banned. — AtomiicNut (@AtomiicN) June 12, 2020

A LITTLE CONFUSED, CONSIDERING THE NATURE OF THE VIDEO, LENGHT AND IN REALITY IF IT'S AN ACTUAL CONCERN OR IF THERE'S ACTUALLY ANY DAMAGE DONE. NO ONE THOUGHT ANYTHING OF IT, IT WAS EVEN IN A MEME FORMAT. I WON'T FIGHT IT. TOS AND ANIMALS IS A VERY NEBULOUS TOS. WHO KNOWS LOL — xQc (@xQc) June 12, 2020

I cannot believe that pokimane actually pulled up pornhub on her stream. nice pokimane very funny 10/10 — Sasha McDonald (@_SashaMcDonald_) May 23, 2020

Pokimane shows Pornhub and nothings happends I wonder why 🤔 https://t.co/Z0elM7fsUx — Rick (@ItsVenx) June 12, 2020

Streamers such as xQc, Natalia “Alinity” Mogollon, and Kaitlyn “Amouranth” Siragusa have all received suspensions in the past for accidently showing “suggestive content.” However, Pokimane escaped with a mere warning.

warning is deserved, sorry to anyone who didn’t wanna see that on stream.

i’ll be even more careful in the future, but i’m glad it made for a good meme lmao 😅 pic.twitter.com/t2NxgxPEBM — pokimane (@pokimanelol) May 23, 2020

The streamer later apologized to her viewers for accidentally broadcasting the suggestive link and promised to be “even more careful” in the future.

