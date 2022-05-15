Why did Twitch ban multiple hot tub streamers including Corinna Kopf before unbanning them within a day?

Hot tub streamers on Twitch might be under threat as the Amazon-owned platform doubles down on its rules against 'Nudity and Inappropriate Attire.' Twitch, one of the most prominent streaming platforms, recently handed bans to several hot tub streamers.

From Instagram model Corinna Kopf to SpoppyKitt, many popular hot tub streamers have been handed a temporary suspension due to a violation of Twitch's Nudity and Attire policy.

Hot Tub streams have been one of the most controversial categories on the purple platform. Now, amid a series of bans, many streamers, including Spoppy Kitt, are under the impression that the streaming platform is trying to erase this category altogether.

Subsequently, this has elicited quite a few criticisms from some prominent streamers in this category.

Hot tub streamers take aim at Twitch for 'unjustified bans'

Back in 2021, hot tub streaming seemed to be all the rage when it came to popularity. It became so popular that the platform literally introduced a brand new category for these types of streams. Many well-known streamers turned to the purple platform for hot tub streams and gained millions of followers in a short period of time.

However, more interestingly, just a couple of days ago, Spoopy Kitt and Spooky Unagi were hit with a sudden ban despite any changes in their content. In a series of tweets, the two took a huge dig at Twitch for their 'unjutified bans'. Making her point clear on the serious matter, the streamer notes:

"If Twitch wants to remove bikini streaming, then do it. It’s their company and their prerogative. But the category still exists. Clearer guidance needs to be posted."

Calling out the purple platform for this unreasonable ban, the streamer even highlighted the fact that her content hasn't changed a bit and she has been doing the exact same thing for over a year now.

SpookyUnagi @SpookyUnagi



I am doing NOTHING different than what I have been doing for a year. StreamerBans @StreamerBans Twitch Partner "SpookyUnagi" (@spookyunagi) has been banned!



streamerbans.com/user/spookyuna…

#twitch #ban #secondban #partner Twitch Partner "SpookyUnagi" (@spookyunagi) has been banned! #twitch partner ❌ Twitch Partner "SpookyUnagi" (@spookyunagi) has been banned! ❌streamerbans.com/user/spookyuna…#twitch #ban #secondban #partner #twitchpartner 📋 @twitch @Twitch Support So this doesn't happen for the 3rd time in a week. Please let me know what I am doing wrong.I am doing NOTHING different than what I have been doing for a year. twitter.com/StreamerBans/s… @twitch @TwitchSupport So this doesn't happen for the 3rd time in a week. Please let me know what I am doing wrong.I am doing NOTHING different than what I have been doing for a year. twitter.com/StreamerBans/s…

Spoopy Kitt @SpoopyKitt Its scary out here and we need to be looking out for each other. SpookyUnagi @SpookyUnagi



@Twitch I was watching @SpoopyKitt for most of her stream last night (big fan) and noticed NOTHING out of the ordinary from the content she has produced for over a year. @Twitch Support either needs to outright remove the Hot Tub Category..(cont) twitter.com/StreamerBans/s… I was watching @SpoopyKitt for most of her stream last night (big fan) and noticed NOTHING out of the ordinary from the content she has produced for over a year. @Twitch @TwitchSupport either needs to outright remove the Hot Tub Category..(cont) twitter.com/StreamerBans/s… Couldn't have said it better myself. Thanks for having my backIts scary out here and we need to be looking out for each other. twitter.com/SpookyUnagi/st… Couldn't have said it better myself. Thanks for having my back ❤️ Its scary out here and we need to be looking out for each other. twitter.com/SpookyUnagi/st…

Spoopy Kitt @SpoopyKitt Hula hoop dancing in the hot tub for a year so i dont know why it would be considered "sexually suggestive" all of a sudden. Twitch posted "Improving the Clarity of Our Sexual Content Policy" which stated that "this is not a change to the policy or how it is enforced" @twitch Hula hoop dancing in the hot tub for a year so i dont know why it would be considered "sexually suggestive" all of a sudden. Twitch posted "Improving the Clarity of Our Sexual Content Policy" which stated that "this is not a change to the policy or how it is enforced" @twitch https://t.co/p5b8RDtKoy

To further complicate things, the Amazon-owned platform recently banned Corinna Kopf for violating the 'Nudity and Inappropriate Attire Policy'. However, she was unbanned after 24 hours.

At this point, streaming is much more than just a mere hobby for a lot of streamers out there. However, when it comes to streaming, there are many rules and strict policies that accompany the profession.

These policies have been put in place to protect streamers as well as viewers from unwanted issues such as public harassment, nudity, trolling and more.

In case of livestreams, there is no way to backtrack or fix any issues that have been aired to millions of viewers. That's exactly why the Amazon-owned platform makes a validated effort to uphold these policies and lower down the risk. And temporarily suspending hot tub streamers for inappropriate attire is another step in this direction.

