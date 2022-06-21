“F that Blue haired RAT”- Keemstar calls Ninja a rat after the former signs a new flavor deal with GFUEL

YouTuber Daniel "Keemstar" stirred up some controversy last week after he called Twitch star Tyler "Ninja" a "rat" and accused the latter of allegedly stealing his personalized flavor of the widely popular energy supplement, GFUEL.

Keemstar took to his Twitter handle on June 17 and posted a rather controversial update, stating that he was no longer friends with the Fortnite superstar:

Not bout Ninja copying my flavor cus the greedy rat knows peps want my flavor back. Its other stuff.



But F that Blue haired RAT, sending his wife to talk to me instead of himself, been friends since 2017.



Why did Keemstar call Ninja a "blue haired rat?"

A few minutes after he posted the tweet about Ninja, Keemstar uploaded a two-minute-long video providing more context to his strong comments.

KEEM 🍿 @KEEMSTAR Why I’m no longer friends with Ninja! Why I’m no longer friends with Ninja! https://t.co/IHh0zBVxtw

The tweet was captioned "Why I'm no longer friends with Ninja!" and explained his reason for breaking their five-year-long friendship.

He began by stating that he had previously stood up for Ninja during tumultuous times, but the latter went on to steal his signature Cotton Candy GFUEL flavor:

"The fact that, you know, he goes to GFUEL and says, 'I want Cotton Candy.' Because like, look, the manager, his wife and him are looking at this like, 'What flavor should we do? What makes business sense?' Because my fans have been asking for my flavor to return. Cotton Candy forever."

He also mentioned that he would have been willing to give them his "blessings" if Tyler had asked for his permission first:

"Now, if Ninja would've came to me and said, 'Keem, can I bring Cotton Candy back?', I'd be like, 'Yeah! You have my blessing. You're my homie. Go ahead. Rock it, rock it!'"

Keem then added:

"Like, that he would have the full blessings, but that's not what happened, okay? Ninja didn't say s**t to me. His wife contacts me and says, 'Hey, we just want to let you know that we're launching a Cotton Candy can.' All right? She didn't f***ing ask for my blessings. She didn't ask for s**t!"

The YouTuber also claimed that he had reached out to the streamer on multiple occasions but failed to get in touch with him. He also called Tyler a "blue-haired freak."

Fans react to the content creators' beef

Multiple conversation threads on Twitter had fans discussing the beef. Some fans sympathized with Keemstar:

Ryan 🇺🇸 @Axy0m @KEEMSTAR I don’t understand why they couldn’t use a different flavor for ninja. Cotton candy by far is the best flavor, but that was your flavor, not his @KEEMSTAR I don’t understand why they couldn’t use a different flavor for ninja. Cotton candy by far is the best flavor, but that was your flavor, not his

Michael Higgins @MichaelKHiggins @KEEMSTAR Absolutely. Anything that draws more attention to the situation. Keep putting pressure on @CliffGFuelCEO until he addresses what happened. @KEEMSTAR Absolutely. Anything that draws more attention to the situation. Keep putting pressure on @CliffGFuelCEO until he addresses what happened.

That’s tough @KEEMSTAR That’s crazy to me, friends or not, you should at least ask the previous person that had the flavor first simply out of respect no? But to do that to a “friend”?That’s tough @KEEMSTAR That’s crazy to me, friends or not, you should at least ask the previous person that had the flavor first simply out of respect no? But to do that to a “friend”? That’s tough

Others stated that the Drama Alert host would not be able to copyright the Cotton Candy GFUEL flavor:

WarrioaR @WarrioaR @KEEMSTAR Imagine thinking that you own the Cotton Candy flavor and no one else is allowed to use it ever again. @KEEMSTAR Imagine thinking that you own the Cotton Candy flavor and no one else is allowed to use it ever again.

Some Twitter users felt that Keem was overreacting:

Mr.Yoshi @MrYoshiGOD1 @KEEMSTAR Oh c'mon keem, I think you may be overreacting a little no? @KEEMSTAR Oh c'mon keem, I think you may be overreacting a little no?

Elliott Beeson @MrBeeson20 @KEEMSTAR Well she is his manager 🤷🏻‍♂️ also I think you are overreacting just a tad @KEEMSTAR Well she is his manager 🤷🏻‍♂️ also I think you are overreacting just a tad

Jake Lucky, a prominent esports personality and co-founder of Full Squad Gaming, shared the YouTuber's controversial post on his Twitter account:

Jake Lucky @JakeSucky Last week Keemstar called out Ninja as a “blue haired rat” because he apparently stole his GFUEL flavor when he signed his new deal with them



Who knew cotton candy could be so controversial Last week Keemstar called out Ninja as a “blue haired rat” because he apparently stole his GFUEL flavor when he signed his new deal with themWho knew cotton candy could be so controversial https://t.co/3xGaITRVwe

More than 100 fans commented on Jake's post and some of the more relevant reactions went along these lines:

stoney @majinstony

"that's a good idea man I'll let them know"

"you literally stole vanilla ice cream from me"



is what I get from this. @JakeSucky "ayo, new GFUEL flavor idea: vanilla ice cream""that's a good idea man I'll let them know""you literally stole vanilla ice cream from me"is what I get from this. @JakeSucky "ayo, new GFUEL flavor idea: vanilla ice cream""that's a good idea man I'll let them know""you literally stole vanilla ice cream from me"is what I get from this.

inhuman @inhuman @JakeSucky Keemstar literally invented cotton candy flavor @JakeSucky Keemstar literally invented cotton candy flavor

Nyarlatha @AarenLancaster @JakeSucky It's principal, having a flavor with Gfuel is achievement.. And @Ninja is a cowered, we all have known that for while. @JakeSucky It's principal, having a flavor with Gfuel is achievement.. And @Ninja is a cowered, we all have known that for while.

All in all, fans seemed to be polarized. Ninja is yet to provide any statement regarding the controversy at the time of writing.

