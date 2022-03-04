Ninja reveals new sponsorship deal with G FUEL by "hacking" into their Twitter account

On March 3, famous streamer Ninja announced his newest sponsor, GFUEL, an energy drink company that has had many collaborations with online content creators.

The announcement came after a series of strange tweets from the official GFUEL Twitter account. It started with a tweet saying that GFUEL should use two-factor authentication in the future, along with the hashtag "HACKED," seemingly implying that a random hacker was able to break into the account and now can post anything they want.

The "hacker" then quote-tweeted a tweet from 2015 posted by Ninja, asking if GFUEL could give him his own discount code on the site. This was the first hint as to who was running the account, but it wasn't enough to say for certain who was the one behind it.

Ninja and GFUEL pull off publicity stunt to announce sponsorship

After asking what he should change the profile picture to, the account tweeted a simple question: "Guess who?" with an image of Tyler "Ninja" grinning.

The tweet all but confirmed that the "hacker" was actually the famous Fortnite streamer himself, but the image still didn't prove much, as photos of popular streamers are certainly not hard to come across online. However, the next image they shared would be undeniable proof that this was a publicity stunt orchestrated by GFUEL to bring more attention to the upcoming announcement.

This clearly undoctored photo was proof enough to safely say that Ninja and GFUEL were about to announce a new sponsorship together, and sure enough, they shared an official video announcing the collaboration with a link to a new bundle of products.

Some fans reacted to the announcement, sharing jokes as well as saying they are excited to see what becomes of this sponsorship.

On the store's page for the new bundle, a quote from Ninja was used to further solidify that this would be a long-term sponsorship.

"The way GFUEL gets gamers and our world, and their overall way of doing things just made this a no-brainer. I’m so hyped to announce my partnership with GFUEL as part of the next phase of what we’re doing over here on Team Ninja.”

The announcement may come as a shock to many, as the streamer famously had a sponsorship with the energy drink company Red Bull, who designed and sponsored an all-new streaming room for him when they first announced the collaboration. However, there was speculation that the contract had ended this year, as the streamer was seen drinking GFUEL on his streams while not streaming in his Red Bull-sponsored room.

With this huge announcement, we are sure to see a new flavor designed specifically for the famous Fortnite streamer, but there is certainly one huge question that remains unanswered: What will become of the Red Bull streaming room?

