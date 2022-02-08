Ninja & 4 more Fortnite stars who embarrassed themselves in front of the masses

Fortnite has helped hundreds of streamers and content creators gain popularity, but there have been times when these big names have been embarrassed. Despite owing their success to Epic Games' Battle Royale game, the likes of Ninja, Tfue and LazarBeam have stopped playing it.

Fortnite's community is often called toxic. It primarily includes young players who think stream-sniping and trolling popular streamers is a cool thing to do.

On that note, here are some incidents where Fortnite streamers were embarrassed in front of thousands of viewers.

Five Fortnite streamers who embarrassed themselves live

1) Ninja

To this date, Ninja is the biggest streamer to ever play Fortnite. Back in the day, he was the face of the game and millions of viewers watched him live.

Ninja once took part in a Times Square New Year's Eve celebration that was naturally attended by thousands of people. During that time, the Floss dance was very famous and the streamer thought of using this opportunity to create a world record. He wanted a million people to floss together.

Unfortunately, the majority of the event attendees ignored the request. Ninja was embarrassed and said:

I can't see enough movement!

This will always be one of the cringiest moments in Ninja's career and even his supporters won't be able to forget it.

2) Tfue

Tfue is easily one of the best Battle Royale pros ever. Regardless, there have been moments where the former pro player was eliminated by stream snipers or trolls. He is known for being vocal, and one such incident took place in 2018 when Tfue was surprised by two players in Pleasant Park.

Tfue was embarrassed because right before getting eliminated, he claimed that no one had landed in Pleasant Park. His prediction went terribly wrong, and he was left speechless.

3) TimTheTatman

TimTheTatman is popular for being generous and lively during his streams. A viewer once donated $25 and shared how the streamer has helped them in their rough patch.

Even before Tim could reply, an automated text-to-speech message popped up on the screen saying,

"Hey, you just wasted your money, LOL in chat."

What could've been a heartwarming moment turned out to be an unintentional and awkward stream fail, and Tim was embarrassed accordingly. He quickly clarified that the timing of the message was unintentional but it was already too late.

4) CourageJD

CourageJD is another streamer with a fun-loving personality. However, his friendly feud with DrLupo during the Fortnite World Cup is something that has been cherished by millions of viewers worldwide.

While talking about Tfue, Courage jokingly claimed that the pro player has learnt a lot by watching his videos. DrLupo replied:

"I think, everybody has, Jack as far as eating Burritos goes. But today, we're here talking about competitive Fortnite."

It was evident that Courage did not like the unexpected roast, and had no choice but to hide his embarrassment in front of cameras.

5) Dr Disrespect

Fortnite is one of the most toxic games for a reason. The community is filled with stream snipers who deliberately ruin the experience of streamers.

Dr Disrespect has rarely streamed Epic Games' Battle Royale game, and even these limited experiences haven't been good for him.

Once, a stream sniper named 'DrCheatsOnWife' eliminated Doc twice, and it was clear that the streamer didn't like the joke. He even tried to cover the stream sniper's name but fans could easily make out he was embarrassed.

