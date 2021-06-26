Twitch streamer eats a spoonful of G Fuel on livestream, immediately regrets her decision

The following article talks about a throwback incident when Twitch streamer “emiliawtf” ate a spoonful of G Fuel energy drink powder during a live stream.

Emiliawtf is a Fortnite streamer who once tried her hand at streaming games on Twitch. These include Among Us, COD: Black Ops 4 and CS: GO. Regardless, emiliawtf now regularly hosts “Just Chatting” live streams.

The streamer currently has only 728 followers on Twitch despite her tendency to get into hilarious moments during live streams.

Twitch streamer eats spoonful of G Fuel energy drink powder to hilarious results

During a live stream on 10th July, 2018, Emiliawtf decided to eat a spoonful of the G Fuel energy drink powder. The powder is said to have an unpleasant “chalky taste,” something the streamer found out first-hand.

As can be seen in the clip below, the streamer could hardly hold her laughter while eating the powder, and immediately appeared to regret her decision.

The streamer muttered “oh my god” multiple times and appeared to be choking on the powder. She could not help but open her mouth as part of what she had ingested ended up hurling out for all her viewers to see.

Eventually, Emeliawtf managed to remove her headphones and walked off camera.

However, she could be heard screaming and retching out the powder in the background. Needless to say, emiliawtf will not be trying the stunt again in the future.

Regardless, the Twitch streamer’s live-streams regularly result in hilarious moments, as is evident from the clips posted above.

During a March 2019 stream, the streamer’s sister interrupted the broadcast to announce that emiliawtf was “gay.”

someone tell me why @REALMizkif just reacted to a clip of me from 3 YEARS AGO??? I didn’t even know I was in a streamer compilation 😭 https://t.co/0ClJZ3LyHE — em! 🫂 (@emgothoes) June 25, 2021

THE VIDEO CAME OUT TWO DAYS AGO WHAAAT??? I’m 4 minutes in https://t.co/mbHI2SJ7Cw — em! 🫂 (@emgothoes) June 25, 2021

Regardless, Emiliawtf appears to be most popular on TikTok, a platform on which she has more than 40k fans along with almost 200k likes. The G Fuel clip has gained attention recently after Matthew “Mizkif” Renaudo reacted to it.

He followed up his reaction by commenting that Emiliawtf was having a “case of the Mondays.” On the back of this, the streamer herself recently posted about the matter on Twitter.

