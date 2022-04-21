Keemstar's controversial take on JiDion, Speed, and Adin Ross' bans has Twitter divided

Daniel "Keemstar" tweeted out a controversial take following the ban of Twitch partner Adin Ross earlier today.

Adin was handed an indefinite suspension from Twitch after a 50-second-long clip surfaced on Twitter on April 12, 2022. In the clip, Adin or someone resembling him, can be heard saying a homophobic slur on stream while conversing with YourRAGE.

Keemstar criticized Twitch's actions against some former partners who have been permanently banned from the platform. According to the DramaAlert host:

KEEM 🍿 @KEEMSTAR Speed - Twitch BANNED



JiDion- Twitch BANNED



Adin Ross - Twitch BANNED



I honestly believe if any of these 3 had a neon dyed hair they never would have been banned. Speed - Twitch BANNED JiDion- Twitch BANNED Adin Ross - Twitch BANNED I honestly believe if any of these 3 had a neon dyed hair they never would have been banned.

Twitter reacts to Keemstar's comment on Adin Ross' indefinite suspension from Twitch

Keemstar's controversial statement on the former Twitch content creator's ban attracted more than 200 comments within the first few hours.

Some Twitter users disagreed with Keemstar's notion and stated that if streamers followed Twitch's Terms of Service (ToS) then they would not get hit by the ban hammer.

Tony @Toxiciscoolz @KEEMSTAR or idk just don't do hate raids, don't be clearly sexist or abusive verbally and maybe try not saying slurs on stream. Pretty sure you wouldn't be banned if you just didn't do that @KEEMSTAR or idk just don't do hate raids, don't be clearly sexist or abusive verbally and maybe try not saying slurs on stream. Pretty sure you wouldn't be banned if you just didn't do that

Twitter user Matt (@NameeIsMatt) argued by questioning if Keemstar had ever watched the aforementioned streamer's content. They also stated that the toxicity that stems from the respective streamers' communities is the worst.

Matt @NameeIsMatt @KEEMSTAR Ya right dude have u ever watched thier streams? The toxicity that comes from them is the worst @KEEMSTAR Ya right dude have u ever watched thier streams? The toxicity that comes from them is the worst

Matt's take was met with a plethora of reactions where people made fun of him by saying that Matt would not last in the Call of Duty lobby for more than 10 seconds.

Azazel @Azazelolol @NameeIsMatt @KEEMSTAR Dude you wouldn’t last 10 secs in any cod lobby @NameeIsMatt @KEEMSTAR Dude you wouldn’t last 10 secs in any cod lobby

Other reactions were along these lines:

DarkskinMo @vah_moses @NameeIsMatt @KEEMSTAR I get what your talking about but you gotta admit twitch treats different creator’s differently like the trans person that said they were gonna shoot up hq is still on the platform @NameeIsMatt @KEEMSTAR I get what your talking about but you gotta admit twitch treats different creator’s differently like the trans person that said they were gonna shoot up hq is still on the platform

Tyroneファック @Senpai386103 @NameeIsMatt @KEEMSTAR Buddy saying toxicity is crazyyyy when they having fun on they’re stream just dont watch @NameeIsMatt @KEEMSTAR Buddy saying toxicity is crazyyyy when they having fun on they’re stream just dont watch

Another user felt that JiDion was the better of the two content creators.

Nolimitpr @Nolimitpr @NameeIsMatt @KEEMSTAR Jidion was the better one out of those three tho @NameeIsMatt @KEEMSTAR Jidion was the better one out of those three tho

Some users made fun of Twitch's staff by posting some of the older pictures.

Few users thought that Twitch's actions against the three streamers were racially motivated.

Some viewers tried to take the middle ground by stating that Adin and other streamers would eventually get unbanned from the livestreaming platform. According to them, Twitch is setting an example by banning such famous streamers and creating boundaries that should not be crossed.

Hit man 95 @Hitman9510 @KEEMSTAR They will all be unbanned eventually it’s just twitch making a stand and creating a boundary which should not be crossed. @KEEMSTAR They will all be unbanned eventually it’s just twitch making a stand and creating a boundary which should not be crossed.

The Twitter conversation continues to gain more traction as time goes by.

Some context towards Adin Ross' Twitch ban

Adin has been banned a total of five times on the livestreaming platform. Earlier this month, a 50-second-long clip featuring who is assumed-to-be Adin and his friend Josh "YouRAGE" was posted by Jake Lucky.

One of the speculated reasons for his most recent ban was due to him saying a homophobic slur on stream.

Jake Lucky @JakeSucky Adin Ross has been accused of saying a homophobic slur (f word) on YourRAGE’s stream while not aware he was live. As a joke chat began referring to him as Allen Moss instead of Adin Ross Adin Ross has been accused of saying a homophobic slur (f word) on YourRAGE’s stream while not aware he was live. As a joke chat began referring to him as Allen Moss instead of Adin Ross https://t.co/HOXSriNDJ3

After the streaming community was notified about Adin's recent indefinite suspension, the American streamer posted a statement in the form of a tweet where he expressed his confusion regarding the ban.

Adin Ross' Twitter statement has been deleted (Image via AdinRoss/Twitter)

The reason presented by Twitch for Adin's ban is due to him using hateful slurs, hate symbols, or hate group emblems without context or in a harmful manner. The tweet has since been deleted by the content creator.

Edited by Abu Amjad Khan