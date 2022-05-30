Twitch community reacts to chocoTaco's Twitter beef with Trainwreckstv

In an unexpected turn of events, the streaming community witnessed a short but intense beef between Twitch streamers chocoTaco and Tyler "Trainwreckstv."

The inception of the controversy can be traced back to a tweet by the esports journalist and shoutcaster Jake Lucky showcasing Trainwreckstv gifting a rare, $15,000 Team Dignitas (Holo) sticker to Get_RighT.

After the tweet got some traction, Twitch streamer and PUBG player chocoTaco seemingly threw shade at Trainwrecks by commenting:

"Picard said it best: 'Villains who twirl their mustaches are easy to spot. Those who clothe themselves in good deeds are well camouflaged'"

The sly comment by chocoTaco elicited a series of strong and controversial replies from TrainwrecksTV.

Trainwrecks responds to chocoTaco's comment (Image via Twitter)

After Trainwrecks defended himself, chocoTaco joined in on the conversation once again by pointing out that the Twitch streamer accidentally explained that he didn't understand the context of the quote and stated that he was being harassed by Trainwrecks' community.

chocoTaco @chocoTaco @Trainwreckstv @JakeSucky @GeT_RiGhT you just accidentally explained that you didn't understand the quote, followed by your viewers blindly agreeing. also not a coincidence that I'm getting toxic DMs and harassment on stream. gonna leave it at that. @Trainwreckstv @JakeSucky @GeT_RiGhT you just accidentally explained that you didn't understand the quote, followed by your viewers blindly agreeing. also not a coincidence that I'm getting toxic DMs and harassment on stream. gonna leave it at that.

One True King (OTK) member and famous Twitch content creator Nick "nmplol" sided with Trainwrecks and dissed chocoTaco.

youtube.com/nmplol @nmplol @chocoTaco @Trainwreckstv @JakeSucky



Hey bud, if you don’t wanna get stung, don’t poke the bee hive 🤪 @GeT_RiGhT Regardless of who is right or wrong, I cannot stand when small streamers say shit to bigger streamers and the bigger streamer responds and they start crying about harassment from viewers.Hey bud, if you don’t wanna get stung, don’t poke the bee hive 🤪 @chocoTaco @Trainwreckstv @JakeSucky @GeT_RiGhT Regardless of who is right or wrong, I cannot stand when small streamers say shit to bigger streamers and the bigger streamer responds and they start crying about harassment from viewers.Hey bud, if you don’t wanna get stung, don’t poke the bee hive 🤪

The conversation between the streamers soon came to a close, but the community continued to provide their stance on the short-lived Twitter beef.

chocoTaco responds to TrainwrecksTV during a livestream

chocoTaco provided his take on the Twitter beef during a recent livestream on May 30.

He justified himself by mentioning that he was just quoting a famous line by Jean-Luc Picard and called Trainwrecks a "big gambling man."

"Oh! Trainwrecks replied to me, did you see that? Oh, no. What a big, big man. Big gambling man. Man, I was just quoting Picard, okay? Gamba (gambling) drama? Well, Trainwrecks like, always like, gives money away, gifts stuff to people and it's just like, everyone praises him for it. It's really dumb."

(Timestamp: 06:24:45)

Twitch community reacts to the streamer drama

The drama between the FPS gamer and the slots streamer went viral on social media platforms like Twitter and Reddit. Several fans on Twitter were prepared for a fight.

Some fans were disheartened to see chocoTaco placing himself in the middle of streamer drama and stated that the interaction between the two should be labeled as a misunderstanding.

Cameron🎒 @Heckin_Fresh @chocoTaco @JakeSucky @GeT_RiGhT @Trainwreckstv It makes me sad @chocoTaco would end up in a twitter beef. He’s is generally one of the nicest guys to play a FPS. This whole interaction should be deleted and chalked up to a misunderstanding. @Trainwreckstv is far from a villain. @chocoTaco @JakeSucky @GeT_RiGhT @Trainwreckstv It makes me sad @chocoTaco would end up in a twitter beef. He’s is generally one of the nicest guys to play a FPS. This whole interaction should be deleted and chalked up to a misunderstanding. @Trainwreckstv is far from a villain.

Twitter user hambinooo (@hambinooo) felt that chocoTaco's opinion was incorrect. They mentioned that people should blame the livestreaming platform for allowing gambling/slots content and should not blame an individual streamer.

hambinooo @hambinooo @chocoTaco @JakeSucky @GeT_RiGhT @Trainwreckstv Man idk choco. This is a typical moment of don’t hate the player, hate the game. Train secured the bag and then sprinkles the love amongst so many. Tough take tbh 🤷‍♂️ @chocoTaco @JakeSucky @GeT_RiGhT @Trainwreckstv Man idk choco. This is a typical moment of don’t hate the player, hate the game. Train secured the bag and then sprinkles the love amongst so many. Tough take tbh 🤷‍♂️

Some fans agreed with chocoTaco's sentiments.

chocoTaco's clip was a featured post on the r/LivestreamFail subreddit, and more than 230 fans provided their take on the drama. A Redditor mentioned that TrainwrecksTV was blocking anyone who liked chocoTaco's tweets.

Several Redditors expressed their disdain for fans who blindly agreed with TrainwrecksTV.

Fans on Reddit providing their take (Image via reddit/r/LivestreamFail)

Fans speculated that TrainwrecksTV's audience was downvoting the posts in an effort to defend their favorite streamer.

chocoTaco is a famous FPS and battle royale streamer who has more than 1.2 million followers on Twitch. chocoTaco is known for his PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds (PUBG) gameplay and has streamed the tactical battle royale for more than 7,200 hours.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far