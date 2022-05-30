Twitch community reacts to chocoTaco's Twitter beef with Trainwreckstv

In an unexpected turn of events, the streaming community witnessed a short but intense beef between Twitch streamers chocoTaco and Tyler "Trainwreckstv."
The inception of the controversy can be traced back to a tweet by the esports journalist and shoutcaster Jake Lucky showcasing Trainwreckstv gifting a rare, $15,000 Team Dignitas (Holo) sticker to Get_RighT.
After the tweet got some traction, Twitch streamer and PUBG player chocoTaco seemingly threw shade at Trainwrecks by commenting:
"Picard said it best: 'Villains who twirl their mustaches are easy to spot. Those who clothe themselves in good deeds are well camouflaged'"
The sly comment by chocoTaco elicited a series of strong and controversial replies from TrainwrecksTV.
After Trainwrecks defended himself, chocoTaco joined in on the conversation once again by pointing out that the Twitch streamer accidentally explained that he didn't understand the context of the quote and stated that he was being harassed by Trainwrecks' community.
One True King (OTK) member and famous Twitch content creator Nick "nmplol" sided with Trainwrecks and dissed chocoTaco.
The conversation between the streamers soon came to a close, but the community continued to provide their stance on the short-lived Twitter beef.
chocoTaco responds to TrainwrecksTV during a livestream
chocoTaco provided his take on the Twitter beef during a recent livestream on May 30.
He justified himself by mentioning that he was just quoting a famous line by Jean-Luc Picard and called Trainwrecks a "big gambling man."
"Oh! Trainwrecks replied to me, did you see that? Oh, no. What a big, big man. Big gambling man. Man, I was just quoting Picard, okay? Gamba (gambling) drama? Well, Trainwrecks like, always like, gives money away, gifts stuff to people and it's just like, everyone praises him for it. It's really dumb."
(Timestamp: 06:24:45)
Twitch community reacts to the streamer drama
The drama between the FPS gamer and the slots streamer went viral on social media platforms like Twitter and Reddit. Several fans on Twitter were prepared for a fight.
Some fans were disheartened to see chocoTaco placing himself in the middle of streamer drama and stated that the interaction between the two should be labeled as a misunderstanding.
Twitter user hambinooo (@hambinooo) felt that chocoTaco's opinion was incorrect. They mentioned that people should blame the livestreaming platform for allowing gambling/slots content and should not blame an individual streamer.
Some fans agreed with chocoTaco's sentiments.
chocoTaco's clip was a featured post on the r/LivestreamFail subreddit, and more than 230 fans provided their take on the drama. A Redditor mentioned that TrainwrecksTV was blocking anyone who liked chocoTaco's tweets.
Several Redditors expressed their disdain for fans who blindly agreed with TrainwrecksTV.
Fans speculated that TrainwrecksTV's audience was downvoting the posts in an effort to defend their favorite streamer.
chocoTaco is a famous FPS and battle royale streamer who has more than 1.2 million followers on Twitch. chocoTaco is known for his PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds (PUBG) gameplay and has streamed the tactical battle royale for more than 7,200 hours.