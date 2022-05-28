One True King announces OTK Games Expo featuring 30 games and a $50,000 prize

The famous gaming organization One True King, popularly known as OTK, will be hosting its first ever OTK Game Expo next month. The highly anticipated event will feature 30 new games and a massive prize pool of $50,000 for independent game developers.

The event will be streamed on Asmongold's Twitch channel and is scheduled to air on June 8 (Wednesday), 2022, at 11.00 am PT, 01.00 pm CT, and 02.00 pm ET.

Fans are excited to watch One True King's upcoming gaming event

Fans of the organization were elated and are clearly looking forward to the gaming event. Several Twitter users congratulated the streamer and his organization.

Later on, the organization's co-founders and well-known group members replied to the conversation thread as well.

Tips Out, one of the organization's co-founders, teased that this is one of One True King's craziest ventures and claimed that some announcements would "blow" the minds of fans.

Tips Out @TipsOut @OTKnetwork @OTKGamesExpo @IntelGaming @Razer



The announcements at this expo will blow your freaking mind. @GameFuel This is the craziest thing we have ever done.The announcements at this expo will blow your freaking mind. @OTKnetwork @OTKGamesExpo @IntelGaming @Razer @GameFuel This is the craziest thing we have ever done.The announcements at this expo will blow your freaking mind.

Some fans speculated that this gaming event might finally showcase the long-awaited sequel to Hollow Knight.

A few fans grabbed the opportunity to poke playful fun at Asmongold's hair.

GreyGamer @MARKTHC99 @OTKnetwork @OTKGamesExpo @IntelGaming @Razer This is gonna be great and can’t wait to be a part of it! @GameFuel I can’t believe Asmongold combed his hairThis is gonna be great and can’t wait to be a part of it! @OTKnetwork @OTKGamesExpo @IntelGaming @Razer @GameFuel I can’t believe Asmongold combed his hair 😳 This is gonna be great and can’t wait to be a part of it!

Some fans on Twitter wanted to know if Twitch streamers and content creators can re-stream or co-host the Games Expo.

Fans also appreciated the streamer group's initiative to showcase and help independent game developers.

What can the fans expect out of The OTK Games Expo?

The OTK Network uploaded a small, 1-minute and 44-second-long announcement clip featuring Asmongold on Twitter. He provided some highlights and insight about the event by stating:

"On June 8th, I am doing on my channel, Twitch.tv/Asmongold, the first-ever, OTK Games Expo."

Asmongold's announcement continued as he mentioned what fans could expect during the One True King's Games Expo:

"We are going to be premiering 30 different games across a dozen different genres and this is not just going to be a showcase of these games, you all are going to be involved with it as well, because we are putting up $50,000 of developmental prizes to help make these games a reality."

He continued on to state:

"They're going to be chosen by you for which games that you guys liked the best."

The Twitch sensation spoke about the objectives of The Game Expo and mentioned that One True King is looking to put a spotlight on various independent game developers that generally do not get a proper chance to showcase their work and ideas.

The event was first teased back in March 27, when the group members mentioned that OTK had something "super secret" to announce.

During the OTK Shareholder's Meeting the following day, Asmongold revealed the OTK Games Expo and also provided a deadline for independent game developers to submit their games for the event.

