“You type something weird like that, you’re going to get banned”- Asmongold responds to fans who make fun of anybody's physical appearance

Twitch sensation Zack "Asmongold" got a ton of viewership during the recent Amber Heard versus Johnny Depp trial as he had more than 200k concurrent viewers watching him provide commentary on the ongoing live courtroom hearing.

With such a high viewer count, it was inevitable that some viewers would make negative remarks and comments about some of the people involved in the trial.

The Twitch streamer hit back at the toxic viewers in his Twitch chat room and stated that if anyone made fun of another person's appearance, they would get permanently banned from his Twitch chat:

"You type something weird like that, you're going to get banned."

Asmongold hits back at viewers making fun of a person's physical appearance

The World of Warcraft gamer's recent livestreams have gone viral, with hundreds of thousands of viewers flocking to his Twitch channel to watch him react to the sensationalized celebrity defamation case.

His latest broadcast on May 25 was no different. The streamer spent most of the stream reacting to the courtroom hearing. However, in the latter half of the broadcast, Asmongold was forced to address his viewers with some sharp words.

Some fans in his Twitch chat began shaming and berating people based on their appearance. This toxic behavior from his viewers did not sit well with him, and he instructed his moderators to begin banning viewers who made such comments in the chat.

He addressed the issue by stating:

"By the way, I saw some losers in chat make negative comments about her appearance. I would respond to them, but I can't anymore because they're banned. And that is what will continue to happen. That's it. You're going to get banned!"

(Timestamp: 07:41:40)

The Twitch star went on to mention that if viewers were being "weird" in his chat room, they would definitely get banned:

"I don't want to go through and f***ing moralize over this, etcetera. But if you comment on somebody's appearance and in a negative or what we consider to be a hostile way, we're just going to ban you."

He concluded with a few strong words:

"You're nothing! You're absolutely f***ing nothing, and so don't forget that whenever you're typing your s**t and making everybody's life worse, is that we will throw you away like a piece of trash because that's what you are."

Asmongold continued watching the courtroom trial and streamed for two more hours.

Fans react to Asmongold's statement

The reaction thread on the r/LivestreamFail subreddit featured more than 100 comments, and the reactions were pretty polarized. Several fans mentioned that the streamer himself had previously made fun of various people based on their appearances. Some believed that he was a "walking contradiction."

With the exception of a few negative reactions, several fans applauded the streamer's stance.

Asmongold is one of the biggest streamers on Twitch and also happens to be a co-founding member of the streamer organization One True King (OTK). He began streaming on Twitch back in 2019 and has played and streamed World of Warcraft for 6,343 hours.

