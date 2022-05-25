“What the f**k are you trying to do?” - Mizkif judges a viewer’s $500,000 setup

Twitch streamer Matthew "Mizkif" received a massive $500 donation from a viewer during a recent stream, and the viewer asked him to look at his setup.

After Mizkif had a look at the viewer's extravagant streaming and podcast setup featuring multiple Red V-Raptor 8K cameras, multiple personal computers having RTX 3090 and 3090TI's, and several monitors and TVs, the Twitch streamer's reaction was:

"What the f**k are you trying to do?"

Mizkif reacts to a viewer's $500,000 streaming and podcast setup live on stream

The One True King (OTK) co-founder hosted a recent livestream on May 22 and reacted to a bunch of clips and videos sent to him by his fans.

During the latter part of his broadcast, the Twitch sensation received a $500 donation from a viewer who requested him to take a look at his updated gaming, streaming, and podcast setup.

The 27-year-old gamer was stunned with the donation amount just to look at the fan's setup and mentioned that the viewer claimed it to be the best. He began watching the three-minute-long video on Twitter soon after.

Timestamp: 06:26:58

Mizkif did not understand the need for the viewer to own multiple cinema production cameras and critiqued the viewer's setup by stating:

"Are you trying to film my head, shoulders, knees and toes? What the hell is the point of all this?

After the viewer showed off his podcast room donned with various Nanoleaf LED light layouts, the streamer expressed his dislike by stating:

"Bro, when I look at your setup, I feel like I'm on a rainbow road. Like, this is the most uncomfortable setup I've ever seen in my entire life.

The viewer then panned towards the PC setup involving four different computers with multiple RTX 3090 and RTX 3090TIs. The Twitch content creator's reaction was:

"Great! Now Dido can watch Bruce play f***ing 2K. Like, what the actual f**k is the point of this? Why do you need to have a TV on the bottom? Why? Why!? Two, four PCs? Four PCs for what?"

As the viewer’s three-minute-long video came to an end, the Austin, Texas native mentioned that the setup was a waste of money and stated:

"No, I absolutely hate this. I will take, I would take my setup instead of this f***ing antennas, drums, soundboard, keyboard. This is such a waste of money. I actually can't believe how much... you have all cameras for what? Like, what production do you have?"

He then took a look at the fan's Twitch channel and its statistics. Miz was shocked to see the viewer having more than a million followers on his Twitch channel and claimed that he might have used bots to get such a huge following on his channel.

Fans react to the viewer's expensive streaming and podcast setup

Fans in the YouTube comment section had somewhat of a similar opinion to the Twitch streamer. Some fans provided an insight into who the viewer might be.

Fans reacting to the viewer's expensive setup (Images via MizkifClips/YouTube)

Mizkif is one of the biggest content creators in the livestreaming sphere. His popularity skyrocketed after he announced co-founding the gaming organization OTK with fellow streamers Asmongold, Rich Campbell, EsfandTV, and Tips Out.

Edited by R. Elahi