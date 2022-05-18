“Everyone has a price at the end of the day” - Mizkif comments on gambling sponsorships and the likelihood of him accepting one

Twitch star Matthew "Mizkif" spoke about the latest Twitch controversy involving Felix "xQc", who hosted his first sponsored gambling stream after a year's hiatus on May 17.

Earlier today, Mizkif commented on the nature of gambling sponsorships and the likelihood of him accepting one. He provided some insights as to why streamers accept certain sponsors to promote on-stream.

The Twitch streamer pointed out that it is human to say yes to huge deals to make a bank and everyone has a price to sell out. He provided his stance on the subject by stating:

"But I just think that everyone has a f***inng price at the end of the day. Including myself."

Mizkif talks about sponsored gambling streams and provides his take on it

Sponsored gambling streams are the current hot topic of discussion in the streaming community after xQc played slots and gambled for six hours. Fans were shocked to see their favorite content creator gamble on stream and lashed out at him on Reddit.

A day later, several prominent streamers and content creators provided their take on the subject and the One True King's (OTK) co-founder happened to be one of them.

After spending the first half-hour talking about other things, the subject of gambling came up. The Austin, Texas native provided his thoughts on xQc accepting a gambling deal, and several viewers in the Twitch chat mentioned how gambling is a bad thing in general.

After a viewer presented a controversial opinion in the chat room, the Twitch streamer reiterated the message to the masses and added:

"I love gambling and if you say gambling is bad, then you're cringe. I mean, I don't think anyone in the world is going to say gambling is good for the world. You know what I mean? I don't think the people who paid Stake will say that, xQc doesn't say that. No one thinks gambling is good. Everyone thinks gambling is a bad thing. It's not a good thing."

Following this, Mizkif mentioned that people have a price and would invariably sell out for the huge chunk of money offered by gambling companies. He mentioned that he, too, would accept the deal if:

"If I got an offer for 20 million f***ing dollars, I think I'd take it realistically. If I get paid a quarter of a billion dollars a year, I would be like question marking myself every second and be like what the f**k."

Timestamp: 00:47:05

The 26-year-old content creator was pretty straightforward with his fans by stating that he would take a multi-million dollar gambling sponsorship and won't think twice about it:

"And I'm sorry, I'm human. I'm not going to sugarcoat it and say that I would not and say I'm some moral god. I think everyone does have a price at the end of the day, no matter how high."

He clarified that he would agree to take a gambling sponsorship if the said company offered him $20 million per month, not $20 million a year. Fans were taken aback by the streamer's statement.

Fans react to Mizkif's statements

More than 700 comments were present in the post featuring the streamer's clip on Reddit and fans were ecstatic to express their opinions on Mizkif's statements. Several fans made ironic remarks regarding gambling streams and content.

Some fans stated that Twitch should ban gambling so that it does not influence the impressionable audience.

Fans discussing gambling streams on Twitch (Image via r/LivestreamFail)

Other fan reactions were along these lines:

Last month, Mizkif revealed that he was offered a gambling sponsorship deal, which he had declined. The deal required him to stream content related to gambling for 15 hours a month with a total payout of $10,000,000.

Edited by R. Elahi