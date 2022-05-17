Twitch community speculates xQc moved back to Canada to avoid doxxing, gambling laws

Twitch star Felix "xQc" surprised his fans and audiences earlier this week by announcing that he had moved back to Canada. He had previously lived in Los Angeles and hopped from various AirBnBs as a temporary residence but later decided to get his own space and live there for a while.

xQc @xQc BACK IN CANADA FOR A LITTLE WHILE. NEW SETUP AGANE. NICK AND HIS GF HELPED ME A BUNCH TO GET STARTED ASAP. EVERYTHING IS BACL TO NORMAL WITH BETTER SCHEDULES. POG. ALSO, TOMORROW TRIAL STARTS UP AGAIN SO, TUNE IN EARLY FOR SOME SPICE BACK IN CANADA FOR A LITTLE WHILE. NEW SETUP AGANE. NICK AND HIS GF HELPED ME A BUNCH TO GET STARTED ASAP. EVERYTHING IS BACL TO NORMAL WITH BETTER SCHEDULES. POG. ALSO, TOMORROW TRIAL STARTS UP AGAIN SO, TUNE IN EARLY FOR SOME SPICE https://t.co/sMymBTKR3Q

As soon as the beloved streamer posted a couple of pictures of his new abode in Canada, members of the streaming community started to speculate on the reason for his unexpected move.

Twitch community speculates the reason for xQc moving back to Canada

Fans assumed that the French-Canadian's move to a new country was related to his infamous doxxing problems. Last year, xQc moved back to Canada because he was getting swatted and raided continuously by police officials.

Fans discussing the streamer's move

Due to the severity of the situation, the former Overwatch pro decided to share some bits of his personal life. He mentioned how some of his viewers had disrupted his peace by calling the police at his residence.

However, fans also speculated another reason for the purple platform's superstar's unpredicted move. On May 17, xQc hosted his first-ever sponsored gambling stream affiliated with Stake after a year-long hiatus.

Fans assumed that he had moved back to Canada so that he could freely stream content related to slots and gambling. Twitch streamer Tyler "Trainwreckstv" did something similar last year as he moved from his residence in Austin, Texas, to Vancouver, Canada.

Users on Twitter reinforced this speculation as some fans wanted to know the context for Felix leaving his household in Los Angeles.

Fans discussing the streamer's move

A clip on Reddit went viral today as fans clipped the 26-year-old announcing himself hosting a sponsored gambling stream. Viewers on the streamer-oriented subreddit r/LivestreamFail provided more context for his move.

Fans mentioned that Felix had moved in with his brother, who also happens to be his money manager.

A conversation thread on the same post featured fans discussing the legal points about gambling.

Fans wanted to know what was so special about Canada that streamers like Trainwreckstv and now, allegedly, Felix have moved there to gamble and play slots on stream.

Fans discussing law and policies surrounding gambling in North America

Fans discussing about law and policies surrounding gambling in North America

It is to be noted that none of the points mentioned here have been confirmed or denied by the streamer, and everything is pure speculation from the side of fans and members of the streaming community. xQc had not provided any statement on the subject at the time of writing.

