“I might just go full book-book” - xQc announces hosting sponsored gambling stream, leaving the fans divided

Twitch star Felix "xQc" announced that he would be hosting a fully-fledged sponsored gambling livestream during a recent broadcast, leaving his fans and viewers divided.

The Twitch streamer has been vocal about his gambling addiction, and last month he took the opportunity to discuss the issue when he stated that he finds a way or two to gamble in various games. He also stated that his fans should not worry about his habit since he can afford to lose and it does not affect him.

On May 17, the streamer jumped onto a call with famous Twitch content creators Greekgodx and Tyler "Trainwreckstv" and mentioned that he would soon be starting sponsored gambling streams when he stated:

"I might just go full book-book."

xQc hosts a sponsored gambling stream a year after apologizing to his fans for gambling on stream

The Twitch sensation's gambling streams have been a topic of controversy and several fans believe him gambling on stream has had a lot of effect on the younger audience present on his Twitch channel.

Earlier today, after he was done viewing the 16th day of the Amber Heard versus Johnny Depp's defamation lawsuit trial, xQc wanted to spice up his livestreaming content. To do this, he decided to let his chat know that he was looking forward to doing a sponsored gambling stream on the infamous website called Stake.

Fans in his Twitch chat were pretty divided as many of them oppose this type of content, while others rejoiced the streamer returning to the sponsored gambling stream. Before starting a six-hour gambling session, the former Overwatch pro gamer got on a call with Greekgodx and Trainwreckstv.

After fixing some audio issues, xQc confirmed that he would be hosting a full "book-book" gambling stream. Greek gleefully reacted to the streamer's revelation and the French-Canadian livestreamer added to the conversation by saying:

"Can you believe it? I mean, I mean I am home now."

Trainwrecks guided the former Dallas Fuel team member:

"Just make sure to share the screen and also uh... read the DM (direct message) and let me know when... you know?"

A few moments later, the streamer jumped on the gambling website and the fans were shocked to see his website balance showing $250,019.83. Trainwreckstv continued to guide him on which slot games to play and how to optimize his winnings.

Reddit reacts to xQc's possible return sponsored gambling streams

A reaction thread on the streamer-oriented subreddit r/LivestreamFail featuring the clip has gone viral, having attracted more than 2.4k upvotes and had 1.1k comments within two hours of its posting.

Fans were divided by the streamer's decision to host a sponsored gambling stream and shared some old clips when xQc apologized to his fans for gambling on stream. The clip can be viewed below:

Some fans joked about his recent move to Canada.

Several fans were disappointed by the streamer's move and tried to speculate on the amount of money Stake would've offered him for the sponsored stream.

The reaction thread continues to attract attention from the streaming community as fans express their thoughts and opinions on the streamer's planned livestreaming content.

Edited by Abu Amjad Khan