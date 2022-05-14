Watch: xQc gambles skins worth $2,000 in CS: GO and gets a $26 skin in return

Twitch sensation Felix "xQc" returned to gambling skins in the popular first-person shooter Counter-Strike: Global Offensive.

After winning a competitive game, Felix decided to add some variety to his content by gambling and trading some of the most expensive skins in his collection. He went ahead and traded skins like the StatTrak AWP Graphite, StatTrak FAMAS Rapid Eye Movement, and StatTrak AWP Mortis, which roughly had a collective value of $2,000.

After getting his hopes up and expecting to receive a profitable skin, xQc ended up getting a $26 MP9 skin in return, and this resulted in him rage quitting the game.

xQc gambles expensive CS: GO skins and loses them on stream

Last month, the FPS gamer admitted that he is addicted to gambling and invariably finds methods to gamble things in the games that he's playing. He started venting to the fans in the Twitch chat by mentioning that he could afford to lose money and that it didn't matter to him.

A few weeks after the admission, the former Overwatch pro began gambling on Counter-Strike: Global Offensive by opening a ton of cases and hoping to get some rare items. His quest to find a rare skin came to an end when he was successfully able to pull an ultra-rare StatTrak Karambit Marble Fade, which was valued at $1,512.44.

Today, the Twitch streamer continued to feed his gambling addiction after winning a few matches in the tactical shooter. The first weapon skin trade was a successful one, but the second weapon trade involved him trading some of the more expensive skins in his arsenal.

Initially, the Twitch star did not know the value of the skins he had put up for trading. His fans confirmed that the skins that he put up for trade were worth around $2,000. He justified his actions by stating:

"Guys, the odds are bad, but imagine the juicer though. Chat, imagine the juicer though. Can you imagine it?"

Many fans suggested that the streamer should not gamble expensive skins, to which the streamer replied:

"I'm going to do it. Ah, f**k it. f**k it, f**k it, f**k it! Ah!"

He traded skins and went on to take a look at what he had gotten in return. To his surprise, he was awarded a StatTrak MP9 Starlight Protector worth $26. His immediate reaction was:

"Oh! What is that? What is that?

After inspecting the new skin, the French-Canadian streamer was visibly disappointed and rage quit the game.

Fans react to xQc losing money in CS: GO

Fans in his Twitch chat could not contain their laughter and kept spamming the laughing emoticon. One fan pointed out that the streamer had lost $5,000 in total.

Fans reacting to the streamer losing money (Image via xQcOW/Twitch)

Earlier this month, Felix got a surprising call from his father while he was streaming. The latter expressed concern and scolded Felix for gambling $1.85 million.

