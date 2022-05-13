Watch: xQc has a wardrobe malfunction while playing Nintendo Switch Sports on stream

Twitch sensation Felix "xQc" found himself in a weird situation while playing the interactive sports game on Nintendo Switch known as Nintendo Switch Sports.

While he was getting ready to compete with players for an intense round of Volleyball, Felix tried to make himself comfortable by pulling up his lowers. His actions led to a wardrobe malfunction and he instantly regretted doing it on stream.

xQc regrets his actions on stream after having a wardrobe malfunction

The French-Canadian livestreaming personality hosted a 21-hour long broadcast earlier today, during which he played several games and reacted to trending videos and topics on the internet.

At the 14-hour mark of his stream, the former Overwatch pro player decided to play the Nintendo title Nintendo Switch Sports with his fans, and the first virtual sport he chose to play was Volleyball.

He got matched against a player who seemingly looked like DrDisRespect, and xQc went on to lose the first round of Volleyball. The Twitch star won the second round of the virtual sport, and to increase the entertainment value of his broadcast, Felix began pulling up his pants.

The action led to a wardrobe malfunction that revealed bits of his intimate parts. As he approached the streaming camera, he noticed his mistake and immediately backed off to recover from it. He regretted his actions by saying:

"It's what... whoa! What! Jesus! Jesus! What the f**k!"

Timestamp: 14:12:25

The streamer's Twitch chat room went into a flurry as they couldn't believe what the content creator decided to do on stream. After a brief regretful phase, the 26-year-old gamer began laughing.

He continued to play the game but was visibly distracted as he continued to laugh following the shenanigans. At one point, he fell on the bed as he couldn't contain his laughter. A few minutes later, Felix tried to justify the situation by stating:

"Jesus! I mean dude, dude, how was I to know that my pants were like that?"

After he lost the virtual Volleyball match, the Twitch sensation continued his justification by saying that it was his webcam's mistake as it bugged and glitched as his webcam was positioned at an angle of 90 degrees.

Fans react to xQc's wardrobe malfunction

The clip featuring the livestreamer was the top post in the streamer-oriented subreddit r/LivestreamFail, as it had more than 4.6k upvotes and 220 comments at the time of writing.

Fans made fun of the situation by mentioning that Felix was trying to secure former Twitch streamer Sykkuno's spot.

Fans reacting to the streamer's unfortunate incident 1/2 (Image via r/LivestreamFail)

Some fans pointed out that the streamer did not stand up following the incident.

Fans reacting to the streamer's unfortunate incident 2/2 (Image via r/LivestreamFail)

xQc is currently the biggest English-speaking content creator on the livestreaming platform as he is the second-most subscribed streamer, having more than 95k active subscribers.

