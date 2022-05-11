“Our s**t is so garbage” - xQc reveals how Streamlabs responded to him when he wanted to do a media share stream

Twitch star Felix "xQc" revealed some details regarding the livestream distribution software Streamlabs and how they responded to him when he wanted to host a media sharing stream.

During a recent livestream, xQc viewed a video recommended by his fans titled "The 2022 Twitch Iceberg EXPLAINED," which covered a number of topics around the streaming platform. A small bit of the video was featured around Streamlabs, where the video's creator explained what happened to Streamlabs during its controversial phase.

xQc spoke about his experience with the software company and revealed an interaction with the company where they told him:

"'Our s**t is so garbage, we are going to allow you to breach contract this time and use StreamElements just for this event.'"

The former Overwatch pro spent the initial hours of his recent broadcast reacting to some of the trending content on YouTube and also took video requests from his fans. One video that he ended up watching was a 38-minute long, analytical and informative video uploaded by the YouTuber Syrmaa.

At the 21st minute mark of the video, Syrmaa spoke about last year's controversy when a wave of accusations surrounding Streamlabs started to surface.

Several Twitter threads started to pop up as Streamlabs was being accused of plagiarizing the open-source software Open Broadcaster Software (OBS) and using the latter's name without consent.

The Twitch sensation provided his experience with Streamlabs while watching the video. He started by revealing the details of his relationship with the software company when he said:

"Guys, at the time I was with (Stream)labs, okay, and I had an agreement with them because, it was like a little agreement and I wanted to do a media share, okay, and I shared this with them right, and I was with them at the time, with Streamlabs."

He continued:

"And then I'm like, guys, I want to do a media share where people donate and you know, we have like a video is playing, whatever, right?"

Timestamp: 01:14:23

Following this, the 26-year-old Twitch star mentioned that Streamlabs enabled him to breach his agreement and allowed him to do a media share stream using the competing software known as StreamElements. xQc happily agreed to the offer and hosted a special media share stream.

A few moments later, the French-Canadian content creator pointed out that Streamlabs as a broadcasting software had some advantages compared to other software in the market.

Fans were amused to see how Streamlabs worked and how they enabled the Twitch streamer to breach the contract.

After accusations concerning the broadcasting software for plagiarizing OBS went viral on the internet, Twitch stars like Imane "Pokimane" and other streaming personalities quickly cut ties with the company and stopped using their services.

