Pokimane to cut off ties with Streamlabs in light of plagiarism accusations

In light of the recent accusations made by multiple companies against Streamlabs, Pokimane has announced she will sever all ties with the organization. The popular Twitch streamer revealed that she had asked the organization to refrain from using her pictures on their platform.
The RTS owner had previously threatened to sever all ties with Streamlabs if they did not resolve the issues they were being accused of. It seems like the steps taken by the organization did not seem sufficient to the internet sensation, as she has gone through with the threat.
Pokimane set to sever ties with Streamlabs
The 25-year-old recently addressed the Streamlabs issue in a series of tweets on her alternative Twitter account. She revealed that she had asked the organization to take down her pictures from the platform, many of which she had not permitted them to use anyway.
Furthermore, Poki revealed that she made her decision in light of the number of companies that have made accusations against Streamlabs.
She revealed that she would switch donation services shortly, as soon as she could look for an alternative service that met all her requirements. However, Pokimane assured her fans that she would surely switch services.
The Canadian made it clear that she did not condone their business practices and did not support them at all. Furthermore, she also made it clear that she was not in any contract with Streamlabs. Pokimane simply allowed them to use a few of her pictures on the website.
Streamlabs controversy has got the internet hooked
Streamlabs has been under a lot of fire since the organization launched an Xbox streaming service with a bunch of additional features to facilitate streamers. The organization was soon called out by its competitor, Lightstream, for blatantly copying their web design.
Soon after, OBS followed suit and called out the organization for using their name without their consent.
Following these accusations, many streamers such as Pokimane and Hasanabi berated Streamlabs for their actions publicly, stating that they would stop using their services unless the issues were resolved.
The company posted apology tweets soon after, addressing the claims made by OBS and Lightstream.
However, these apologies have not been received positively by the Twitter community, and people still want the platform canceled as soon as possible.