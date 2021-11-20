Pokimane to cut off ties with Streamlabs in light of plagiarism accusations

In light of the recent accusations made by multiple companies against Streamlabs, Pokimane has announced she will sever all ties with the organization. The popular Twitch streamer revealed that she had asked the organization to refrain from using her pictures on their platform.

imane 💜 @imane i had a wack evening yesterday, will tell y’all abt it later but i saw some streamlabs related stuff and wanted to speak on that first! i had a wack evening yesterday, will tell y’all abt it later but i saw some streamlabs related stuff and wanted to speak on that first!

The RTS owner had previously threatened to sever all ties with Streamlabs if they did not resolve the issues they were being accused of. It seems like the steps taken by the organization did not seem sufficient to the internet sensation, as she has gone through with the threat.

Pokimane set to sever ties with Streamlabs

The 25-year-old recently addressed the Streamlabs issue in a series of tweets on her alternative Twitter account. She revealed that she had asked the organization to take down her pictures from the platform, many of which she had not permitted them to use anyway.

imane 💜 @imane re: streamlabs / recent lsf comments:



- i already requested that they remove my image / affiliation from the site



- they removed 10+ images of me, some of which i never gave them permission to use lol..



- my initial tweet was when only 2 companies had issues w/ them re: streamlabs / recent lsf comments: - i already requested that they remove my image / affiliation from the site- they removed 10+ images of me, some of which i never gave them permission to use lol.. - my initial tweet was when only 2 companies had issues w/ them

Furthermore, Poki revealed that she made her decision in light of the number of companies that have made accusations against Streamlabs.

imane 💜 @imane - i was hopeful streamlabs could rectify these issues or compensate the companies



- i’m looking into the new claims, as well as looking into swapping donation services, but this can’t be done quickly bc i have complicated alert systems + my donation cap is through streamlabs :( - i was hopeful streamlabs could rectify these issues or compensate the companies- i’m looking into the new claims, as well as looking into swapping donation services, but this can’t be done quickly bc i have complicated alert systems + my donation cap is through streamlabs :(

She revealed that she would switch donation services shortly, as soon as she could look for an alternative service that met all her requirements. However, Pokimane assured her fans that she would surely switch services.

imane 💜 @imane - this does not mean that i won’t swap, it will just take some time, i do not condone their business practices and will not stand by them - this does not mean that i won’t swap, it will just take some time, i do not condone their business practices and will not stand by them

The Canadian made it clear that she did not condone their business practices and did not support them at all. Furthermore, she also made it clear that she was not in any contract with Streamlabs. Pokimane simply allowed them to use a few of her pictures on the website.

Streamlabs controversy has got the internet hooked

Streamlabs has been under a lot of fire since the organization launched an Xbox streaming service with a bunch of additional features to facilitate streamers. The organization was soon called out by its competitor, Lightstream, for blatantly copying their web design.

Soon after, OBS followed suit and called out the organization for using their name without their consent.

OBS @OBSProject



We’ve tried to sort this out in private and they have been uncooperative at every turn



twitter.com/StuV2/status/1… STU 🎮🎥🎙 @StuV2 The team at @streamlabs should be ashamed. Not satisfied enough to ride @OBSProject ’s hard work. Now to copy ours down to the layout and every word on our marketing site and our UX in this product. twitter.com/lightstream/st… The team at @streamlabs should be ashamed. Not satisfied enough to ride @OBSProject’s hard work. Now to copy ours down to the layout and every word on our marketing site and our UX in this product. twitter.com/lightstream/st… Near the launch of SLOBS, @streamlabs reached out to us about using the OBS name. We kindly asked them not to. They did so anyway and followed up by filing a trademarkWe’ve tried to sort this out in private and they have been uncooperative at every turn Near the launch of SLOBS, @streamlabs reached out to us about using the OBS name. We kindly asked them not to. They did so anyway and followed up by filing a trademarkWe’ve tried to sort this out in private and they have been uncooperative at every turntwitter.com/StuV2/status/1…

Following these accusations, many streamers such as Pokimane and Hasanabi berated Streamlabs for their actions publicly, stating that they would stop using their services unless the issues were resolved.

The company posted apology tweets soon after, addressing the claims made by OBS and Lightstream.

Streamlabs @streamlabs @Lightstream We made a mistake. Text on the landing page was placeholder text that went into production by error. This is our fault. We removed the text as soon as we found out. Our intended version is now live. Lightstream team is great and we’ve reached out directly to them to apologize. @Lightstream We made a mistake. Text on the landing page was placeholder text that went into production by error. This is our fault. We removed the text as soon as we found out. Our intended version is now live. Lightstream team is great and we’ve reached out directly to them to apologize.

ALSO READ Article Continues below

However, these apologies have not been received positively by the Twitter community, and people still want the platform canceled as soon as possible.

Edited by Ravi Iyer