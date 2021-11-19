The entire Streamlabs controversy, explained

The Streamlabs controversy has led to the popular open-source software facing a lot of flak lately. This comes after it was called out by Lightstream and OBS for plagiarism and using their names without consent.

Many popular streamers such as Pokimane and Hasanabi have refused to avail of Streamlabs' services until they resolve the issues they have been accused of.

Streamlabs has responded to the accusations made by Lightstream and OBS, admitting their mistake.

The Streamlabs controversy took place after the company was called out by its competitors Lightstream and OBS

The Streamlabs controversy started after the platform was originally called out by Lightstream on 17 November 2021 on Twitter for blatantly copying their entire website design.

Lightstream @Lightstream 🤡 Hey, can I copy your homework?



▽ Yeah, just change it up a bit so it’s not obvious you copied.



🤡 Bet. 🤡 Hey, can I copy your homework?▽ Yeah, just change it up a bit so it’s not obvious you copied.🤡 Bet. https://t.co/xODY5uDZeP

This post was soon followed by a retweet from Lightstream's CEO, who believed that Streamlabs should be ashamed not only for blatantly riding on OBS' hard work, but also for copying Lightstream's website design.

STU 🎮🎥🎙 @StuV2 Lightstream @Lightstream 🤡 Hey, can I copy your homework?



▽ Yeah, just change it up a bit so it’s not obvious you copied.



🤡 Bet. 🤡 Hey, can I copy your homework?▽ Yeah, just change it up a bit so it’s not obvious you copied.🤡 Bet. https://t.co/xODY5uDZeP The team at @streamlabs should be ashamed. Not satisfied enough to ride @OBSProject ’s hard work. Now to copy ours down to the layout and every word on our marketing site and our UX in this product. twitter.com/lightstream/st… The team at @streamlabs should be ashamed. Not satisfied enough to ride @OBSProject’s hard work. Now to copy ours down to the layout and every word on our marketing site and our UX in this product. twitter.com/lightstream/st…

OBS soon clarified via another tweet that while Streamlabs had reached out to them before using OBS' name for their venture, the former had respectfully declined the offer. However, Streamlabs went ahead with it anyway and therefore, SLOBS came into existence.

OBS @OBSProject



We’ve tried to sort this out in private and they have been uncooperative at every turn



twitter.com/StuV2/status/1… STU 🎮🎥🎙 @StuV2 The team at @streamlabs should be ashamed. Not satisfied enough to ride @OBSProject ’s hard work. Now to copy ours down to the layout and every word on our marketing site and our UX in this product. twitter.com/lightstream/st… The team at @streamlabs should be ashamed. Not satisfied enough to ride @OBSProject’s hard work. Now to copy ours down to the layout and every word on our marketing site and our UX in this product. twitter.com/lightstream/st… Near the launch of SLOBS, @streamlabs reached out to us about using the OBS name. We kindly asked them not to. They did so anyway and followed up by filing a trademarkWe’ve tried to sort this out in private and they have been uncooperative at every turn Near the launch of SLOBS, @streamlabs reached out to us about using the OBS name. We kindly asked them not to. They did so anyway and followed up by filing a trademarkWe’ve tried to sort this out in private and they have been uncooperative at every turntwitter.com/StuV2/status/1…

OBS even mentioned that they had tried to sort out the issue in private, but Streamlabs was unresponsive and uncooperative. Naturally, the Streamlabs controversy has led to the platform being called out by many in the Twitter community and many streamers have also refused to avail of its services anymore.

Anne Munition @AnneMunition @OBSProject @streamlabs I thought SLOBS was a collaborative project between OBS and SL, I had no idea they just used the name against your wishes...

Jacksepticeye @Jacksepticeye @OBSProject

Thank you for your software, it’s revolutionised the way so many of us do our jobs @streamlabs Really thought they were associated with you guys and just a different version.Thank you for your software, it’s revolutionised the way so many of us do our jobs @OBSProject @streamlabs Really thought they were associated with you guys and just a different version. Thank you for your software, it’s revolutionised the way so many of us do our jobs

In light of these recent events, Streamlabs has responded to the accusations made by Lightstream and OBS. The company admitted to their errors, saying that they will rectify it at the earliest.

With respect to Lightstream, Streamlabs explained that the text on the landing page went into production by mistake and should have been rectified earlier. However, this reasoning did not really convince too many people.

Streamlabs @streamlabs @Lightstream We made a mistake. Text on the landing page was placeholder text that went into production by error. This is our fault. We removed the text as soon as we found out. Our intended version is now live. Lightstream team is great and we've reached out directly to them to apologize.

Considering matters with OBS, however, Streamlabs posted a dedicated tweet announcing that they are taking immediate action to remove OBS from their name.

The entire Streamlabs controversy has portrayed the organization in a very poor light, and it would do the company good to rectify their actions at the earliest to avoid adding more fuel to the fire.

Edited by Sijo Samuel Paul