The entire Streamlabs controversy, explained

The Streamlabs controversy has led to the popular open-source software facing a lot of flak lately. This comes after it was called out by Lightstream and OBS for plagiarism and using their names without consent.
Many popular streamers such as Pokimane and Hasanabi have refused to avail of Streamlabs' services until they resolve the issues they have been accused of.
Streamlabs has responded to the accusations made by Lightstream and OBS, admitting their mistake.
The Streamlabs controversy took place after the company was called out by its competitors Lightstream and OBS
The Streamlabs controversy started after the platform was originally called out by Lightstream on 17 November 2021 on Twitter for blatantly copying their entire website design.
This post was soon followed by a retweet from Lightstream's CEO, who believed that Streamlabs should be ashamed not only for blatantly riding on OBS' hard work, but also for copying Lightstream's website design.
OBS soon clarified via another tweet that while Streamlabs had reached out to them before using OBS' name for their venture, the former had respectfully declined the offer. However, Streamlabs went ahead with it anyway and therefore, SLOBS came into existence.
OBS even mentioned that they had tried to sort out the issue in private, but Streamlabs was unresponsive and uncooperative. Naturally, the Streamlabs controversy has led to the platform being called out by many in the Twitter community and many streamers have also refused to avail of its services anymore.
In light of these recent events, Streamlabs has responded to the accusations made by Lightstream and OBS. The company admitted to their errors, saying that they will rectify it at the earliest.
With respect to Lightstream, Streamlabs explained that the text on the landing page went into production by mistake and should have been rectified earlier. However, this reasoning did not really convince too many people.
Considering matters with OBS, however, Streamlabs posted a dedicated tweet announcing that they are taking immediate action to remove OBS from their name.
The entire Streamlabs controversy has portrayed the organization in a very poor light, and it would do the company good to rectify their actions at the earliest to avoid adding more fuel to the fire.