"Back in Canada for a little while": xQc announces that he’s returning to Canada soon

French-Canadian Twitch star, Félix “xQc” recently announced that he had moved back to Canada "for a little while." The streamer has been living in Texas, USA for quite a while now. Unfortunately, due to constant doxxing incidents and threats, the variety streamer has once again moved back to his homeland.

This isn't the first time xQc has shifted back to his country of birth. In June 2021, the streamer explained how daily police raids and other issues forced him to move back to Canada.

Twitch streamer xQc moves back to Canada, sending fans into a frenzy

The former Overwatch pro, xQc, finds himself in the news again after moving back to his country of origin due to constant doxing issues. Earlier today, taking to his official Twitter handle, the Twitch star announced his relocation plans.

As per the streamer himself, he has now moved back to Canada for "a little while" and will continue his daily streams from there itself. Furthermore, xQc even promised better schedules from now onwards.

xQc @xQc BACK IN CANADA FOR A LITTLE WHILE. NEW SETUP AGANE. NICK AND HIS GF HELPED ME A BUNCH TO GET STARTED ASAP. EVERYTHING IS BACL TO NORMAL WITH BETTER SCHEDULES. POG. ALSO, TOMORROW TRIAL STARTS UP AGAIN SO, TUNE IN EARLY FOR SOME SPICE BACK IN CANADA FOR A LITTLE WHILE. NEW SETUP AGANE. NICK AND HIS GF HELPED ME A BUNCH TO GET STARTED ASAP. EVERYTHING IS BACL TO NORMAL WITH BETTER SCHEDULES. POG. ALSO, TOMORROW TRIAL STARTS UP AGAIN SO, TUNE IN EARLY FOR SOME SPICE https://t.co/sMymBTKR3Q

Now, in order to secure his privacy and save himself from potential threats, xQc is currently living in Air BnBs for a temporary period.

xQc is facing constant doxxing incidents

Since the onset of his streaming journey, xQc has become a household name in the gaming community. From being one of the most followed streamers on Twitch to starting his very own podcast with fellow star, Pokimane, xQc has done it all with utmost perfection.

With over 11 million followers on the Amazon-owned platform, he has truly made his mark in the streaming world as one of the most prominent content creators around.

However, everything isn't as simple and straightforward as it seems from the outside. Being in the public eye is naturally a precarious position. Behind the spotlight, popularity, fame and camera, the reality is quite daunting.

Back in June 2021, xQc first moved up to Canada due to police raids on his apartment. Back then, the former Overwatch pro opened up about to his views during a livestream to explain his situation.

As per the streamer himself. the real reason he wanted to return to his hometown was due to fear and uncertainty. The streamer's premises were being raided by police almost daily, resulting in a lot of anguish for him.

Fans react to xQc's relocation

Since the announcement, the news has reached all corners of the streaming industry. As soon as this information went public, several fans rushed to social media to share their opinions on his decision.

While the majority of his followers have offered their unbridled support, a handful are targeting xQc for his brand new streaming setup. Here are some of the tweets in this regard.

NymN @nymnion @xQc Feels like you change setup more often than you change underwear @xQc Feels like you change setup more often than you change underwear

Xaro ✪ @Xaro122 @xQc i haven't been up to date recently but can someone tell me why felix is moving so much now? @xQc i haven't been up to date recently but can someone tell me why felix is moving so much now?

Delshad @Delshadoo @xQc honestly this is probably by far the most cozy stream setup ever, i mean sure the old qc one was good, but this actually feels like a streamer/gamer room! pog. @xQc honestly this is probably by far the most cozy stream setup ever, i mean sure the old qc one was good, but this actually feels like a streamer/gamer room! pog. https://t.co/Gihh6ZHBtP

mør @moristiko @xQc Cant wait to see how clean you keep it! @xQc Cant wait to see how clean you keep it!

At the time of writing, it's still unclear whether a particular doxxing incident has forced the streamer to move back to his home country. Now, with his most recent move, it seems like xQc might settle down in Canada for a while now.

