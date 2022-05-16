Watch: xQc perfectly nails Coke vs Pepsi blind taste test challenge on stream

Twitch streamer Felix "xQc" upped his streaming content earlier today as he challenged himself with a blind taste test featuring a set of his favorite sodas.

Felix reacted to various Coca-Cola videos, one of which featured YouTuber BenDeen attempting the previously popular Coke vs Pepsi Blind Taste Challenge.

The Twitch sensation was inspired by the video and attempted the challenge on stream. He spent some time of his broadcast setting up the glasses and standardizing the challenge so that fans could not find faults.

After an hour of setting up and completing the challenge, xQc could perfectly nail the blind taste test, leaving viewers in awe.

The Twitch streamer and content creator moved back to Canada after staying in Los Angeles last week. He spent the initial moments of his livestream showing off his new living space.

xQc @xQc BACK IN CANADA FOR A LITTLE WHILE. NEW SETUP AGANE. NICK AND HIS GF HELPED ME A BUNCH TO GET STARTED ASAP. EVERYTHING IS BACL TO NORMAL WITH BETTER SCHEDULES. POG. ALSO, TOMORROW TRIAL STARTS UP AGAIN SO, TUNE IN EARLY FOR SOME SPICE BACK IN CANADA FOR A LITTLE WHILE. NEW SETUP AGANE. NICK AND HIS GF HELPED ME A BUNCH TO GET STARTED ASAP. EVERYTHING IS BACL TO NORMAL WITH BETTER SCHEDULES. POG. ALSO, TOMORROW TRIAL STARTS UP AGAIN SO, TUNE IN EARLY FOR SOME SPICE https://t.co/sMymBTKR3Q

After spending the first half of his broadcast reacting to and watching videos suggested by fans, the former Overwatch pro decided to spice up the content by performing a live taste test challenge featuring Coca-Cola and Pepsi.

(Timestamp for entire challenge starts at 06:50:35 and ends at 07:08:55)

He spent close to 15 minutes setting up the challenge by labeling two pairs of glasses. One pair contained Pepsi, while the other pair contained Coca-Cola. He labeled all four glasses with their respective contents to make it easier for the fans to see which type of soda the livestreamer was drinking.

He found a hilarious way to blindfold himself. The blindfold that he used contained two layers where the first one was a handkerchief lying on the bed and the second layer was a body towel. The French-Canadian star showcased that he could not see from behind the two layers of blindfolds.

After shuffling the four different glasses, xQc commenced the taste test challenge. Before starting to taste the drinks, the 26-year-old clarified:

"Okay, the temperature is the same across the board, okay? There is no difference in any of them! Okay? I can't see under (the blindfold) because it goes all the way up here (pointing at his upper lip)! Okay?"

He successfully managed to identify all four glasses and their contents correctly. Fans in the chat were amazed, with some trying hard to prove that the internet personality found a way to cheat the test.

As the challenge came to an end, the GTA 5 RP gamer stated:

"Four out of four. Now what? What? It wasn't even hard! It was easy! It was so easy! Chat, it wasn't even a challenge. It was so f***ing easy!

He continued with his stream as he started playing Counter-Strike: Global Offensive after a while.

Fans react to live taste test challenge

Fans on Reddit had mixed reactions, and the streamer's content did not amuse some. Some fans thought the challenge was straightforward, and anyone could easily differentiate between the two sodas.

Fans mentioned how regularly xQc consumes the aerated drink.

Redditors also pointed out Twitch chat's shenanigans during the challenge.

xQc is one of the most popular content creators on the purple platform who began his career with the Amazon-owned company in November 2016. Since then, he has played various games and has streamed Overwatch for more than 4.8k hours.

