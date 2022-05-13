“I doubt I got much stronger”- Sykkuno discusses his experience at the gym 

Earlier today, YouTube Gaming sensation Rachell "Valkyrae" reacted to Thomas "Sykkuno's" physique when both the streamers went to the gym together. Valkyrae was stunned after looking at the latter's build and expressed her amazement at the fact that he was "actually jacked."

The same topic came up once again during Sykkuno's recent YouTube Gaming stream. Fans were intrigued to learn about his gains after he visited the gym, and the content creator replied by saying:

"I doubt I got much stronger from that one."

Sykkuno talks about his gym gains

Earlier today, the Las Vegas native spoke a bit about his experience at the gym, and fans were keen to know if he had started to gain mass and build muscle. He responded by saying:

"Guys, I went to the gym one time for about 15 minutes and then got tired. I don't think I'm going to have many gains from that."

After clarifying that his first visit to the gym only lasted 15 minutes, he carried on with the conversation by mentioning that someone had told him that it would take more than 15 minutes to build muscles.

"I mean, I'm not an exercise expert but I, I was told it probably takes longer than that. Like, I went to the gym for about 15 minutes, so that's cool, but yeah."

Sykkuno stated that he did not expect to get much stronger after the 15-minute session at the gym. Some fans pointed out that he successfully managed to do some pull-ups, to which he replied by saying:

"Yeah, but anybody can do that. I think probably for the average absolute degenerate gamer... I am probably slightly healthier than the average absolute degenerate gamer who plays Valorant 20 hours a day."

The conversation came to an end when the GTA 5 RP gamer agreed that he was healthier than the average gamer:

"But, I mean, that's a pretty low bar. I'm just saying. That's a pretty low bar. So, yeah, I'm like, probably healthier than that, but it's not like, I'm not like healthy, you know?

The 30-year-old gamer then continued with his stream.

Fans react to Sykkuno's first session at the gym

The YouTube comment section was bustling with reactions, with several fans mentioning how humble the streamer was.

Fans reacting to the streamer's take (Images via Shrimpkkuno/YouTube)

Many fans refused to believe Sykkuno's claims and said that he appeared to be buff in several instances in the past, especially while he was living in the OfflineTV (OTV) streamer house.

Edited by Siddharth Satish