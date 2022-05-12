Watch: Sykkuno gets hilariously jump scared while playing a game on stream

The newest YouTube Gaming exclusive streamer Thomas "Sykkuno," got spooked while playing a first-person game on stream.

Sykkuno took a break from playing multiplayer games like Valorant, Among Us, and Fortnite during his recent stream and decided to play a variety of other games.

While interacting with his fans and trying to beat the game, the former Twitch streamer got jump-scared by a loud non-playable character (NPC), which resulted in the content creator almost swearing live on stream.

Sykkuno almost swears after getting jump scared on stream

The famous streamer started to exclusively stream on YouTube Gaming Live earlier this month after he shocked his fans by announcing him switching the livestreaming platforms. Since then, he has been getting an average viewership of more than 20k fans.

Sykkuno @Sykkuno it's been a good run.. it's been a good run.. https://t.co/xxxMbVN6R9

During a recent stream, the 30-year-old gamer decided to play various games, including playing a game with small playtime that could be completed in one sitting. He was progressing through the game and trying to finish it as soon as possible before ending the stream.

"Well, let's just finish this one up. It can't be that much longer, right?"

Some fans mentioned that the streamer's voice was sounding rather strange and according to them, it felt as though he was streaming underwater. He quickly observed the viewers' concerns and read them out loud by saying:

"Over here. It sounds like you're underwater. Like, my microphone?"

At the same time, an NPC in the game zoomed into the game's frame, which was followed by a loud gasping noise. This sudden in-game movement shocked the streamer, which made him jump scared.

He almost cussed on stream after the incident and frighteningly mentioned:

"Huh! What the... Why was that so loud!"

Sykkuno struggled to find the words to express his emotions and stumbled across saying:

"Oh my god! That wasn't even. I don't even; was that supposed to be scary?"

The OfflineTV (OTV) member tried to calm himself down and proceeded by lowering the in-game audio and sound.

"Guys, I got to turn it lower. I got to turn it lower. Okay, okay. Let's turn it little bit lower, a little bit lower."

He questioned the game's decision to make this particular NPC's actions in-game to be scary.

"Was that supposed to be like that? That, that actually scared me but i don't know if that was even intended to be scary or not. Whoo..."

He continued by playing and streaming the game for his fans and viewers.

Fans react to Sykkuno getting jump-scared while playing the game

Fans in the YouTube comments section, too, got scared after watching the 50-second long clip. Several fans mentioned that the streamer will curse while playing a terrifying game on stream for the first time.

Fans reacting to the streamer getting jump-scared (Image via OfflineTV & Friends Fans/YouTube)

Before Sykkuno moved to stream exclusively on YouTube, he was one of the top content creators on Twitch, to have 4,045,546 followers, and has played GTA 5 for more than a thousand hours.

Edited by Srijan Sen