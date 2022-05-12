Watch: MoistCr1tikal jumpscares xQc during We Were Here Forever stream

Charlie “MoistCr1tikal” and Felix “xQc” recently streamed some We Were Here Forever together, and Charlie managed to give his co-streamer an incredible jumpscare in the dark partner-puzzle game. Standing in the dark in front of Felix, Charlie screamed out of nowhere, terrifying his friend for a moment.

MoistCr1tikal’s scream terrifies xQc during a recent stream

(Clip begins at 6:55:40)

We Were Here Forever is a dark partner puzzle game in which two players need to work together to solve puzzles in order to survive in the game. Charlie was ahead of xQc in this particular clip, and he was standing in front of a very sinister-looking gate. While looking at the gate, Charlie spoke up, maintaining a regular conversation as Felix came running up behind him. Charlie said:

“God damn right it is. This is the orchestrator of all this madness.”

After saying this, out of nowhere, MoistCr1tikal let loose a high-pitched scream, almost startling xQc out of his chair. Everything was quiet and tense before the scream, which further amplified its terror. After xQc screamed in response, he asked what was going on with him.

“What is wrong with you man?”

In a weak voice, Charlie told Felix that he really hates spiders, and that was the source of the scream. To which, xQc replied:

“Christ, my f**king heart hurts man, pull, do your job.”

It took the streamer a few moments to lift the gate because he said he was still thinking of spiders. It was a hilarious moment to watch. However, it sounds like it was done on purpose just to give Felix a bit of a scare.

Reddit loved Charlie’s jumpscare

Watching someone else get scared adds a little bit of schadenfreude to a moment that is already pretty entertaining. Schadenfreude is the German word for someone feeling joy due to another’s misfortune. Jumpscare is one of the best parts of a stream that involves horror games.

Naturally, Reddit found this particular stream clip to be positively hilarious.

However, the scare was premeditated, as one user pointed out. Earlier to this incident, in MoistCr1tikal’s stream, he talked about the gross spiders that he was seeing while exploring the in-game world. He then said directly to his chat that he could probably scare xQc if he just screamed. Since players in We Were Here Forever need to communicate by pressing a button on a walkie talkie, xQc did not hear him, and Charlie easily set up a scare for his fellow streamer.

This was an evil plot by MoistCr1tikal, perfectly executed (Image via LiveStreamFails/Reddit)

However, Reddit wasn’t completely unsympathetic to the streaming duo. Being focused in a horror game and suddenly feeling something crawling around is a terrifying experience, according to a redditor.

Some users thought that Felix maybe has PTSD, and while some made fun of that notion, someone else brought up a clip where Felix had been scared in stream by a spider before. Either way, the streamer was most certainly scared by the sudden scream.

It seems that some redditors enjoyed the entire stream. While the streamer’s chat was reportedly flaming the game, Reddit’s response was more positive. Some thought the two streamers worked well together.

It is almost always funny to watch someone else get scared, and Charlie definitely got a reaction out of Felix by faking a terrifying scream, much to the delight of both users’ fanbases.

Edited by Mayank Shete