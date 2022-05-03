Watch: xQc gets scolded by his father for gambling away $1.85 million

Twitch sensation Felix "xQc" received a surprising call from his father during a recent livestream.

Felix's father confronted him as he was concerned about the streamer after getting to know about a possible gambling addiction his son may have. He also found out that Felix lost $1.85 million while gambling in April.

xQc receives a call from his father and gets scolded for gambling

Last week, the famous Twitch streamer admitted that he is still addicted to gambling and manages to find a way to gamble in almost any game he plays.

A few days later, he gambled a ton by opening cases in the tactical first-person shooter Counter-Strike: Global Offensive and managed to get an extremely rare knife called StatTrak Karambit Marble Fade. Fans were worried to see if more streamers might start gambling for skins, which would result in a CS: GO case opening meta.

Fast forward to May 2, the former Overwatch pro player collaborated with Imane "Pokimane," and the topic of gambling surfaced yet again. As both the streaming personalities conversed, xQc stated that he "gambles every day" and mentioned that he had lost close to $2 million off stream.

Earlier today, Felix received a call from his father after finding out about his gambling problem. The conversation between the father and the son started when Felix said:

"Yo, dad, I'm on stream. I'm streaming right now. What's up?"

His father said:

"No, no, what do you mean what's up?"

The 26-year-old content creator replied:

"Stop, stop. I lost some money yesterday, what about it? Dad, dad, stop reading f***ing clickbait articles, man. I lose money sometimes. It happens. What about it? What's up?"

Moving forward, Felix's father converses with the streamer in French. Reddit users u/Yikesthatsalotofbs and u/SHAZBOT_VGS provided a translation of the conversation as it started to take a more serious tone.

The streamer's father said the following after the streamer interrupted him:

"Don't treat me like that."

And added:

"Are you okay?"

The French-Canadian Twitch streamer replied:

"Yeah, of course. I'm fine."

xQc's father expressed his concern:

"On a scale of 1 to 100, how are you?"

He said:

"I'm like a 110! I feel fine!"

Felix's father insisted that he talk in French. He inquired about his son by asking him if he was doing fine and if there was any reason for him to worry. Felix replied in French:

"No, why would you worry?"

Both of them continued to talk for a few more minutes, and xQc mentioned that he knew what he was getting into and that his father had nothing to worry about. He later apologized for gambling away so much money.

Reddit reacts to the streamer's conversation

Fans on Reddit provided context for the father's concerns. According to Redditors, Felix's father lost his brother to gambling and was scared about the whole situation:

Some fans had interesting questions:

A few Redditors discussed the streamer's addiction:

xQc is one of the biggest streamers on Twitch and has a massive following of more than 10.6 million fans on the platform. He regularly manages to get close to 90k viewers per stream.

