"He's actually jacked"- Valkyrae surprised by how fit Sykkuno is after they went to the gym together

YouTube Gaming star Rachel "Valkyrae" recently reacted to Sykkuno's physique and fans are loving every bit of it. Valkyrae and Sykkuno have been best friends for quite a while now. It goes without saying, but the two have definitely formed a special bond throughout their streaming journey.

Naturally, with such a great bond, it's no surprise that the two know a lot about each other. However, during the most recent livestream, Rae revealed how surprised she was with Sykkuno's pullups and workouts after they went to the gym together.

Going on and on about her gym session with Sykkuno, the YouTuber screams in excitement:

"Bro, he is actually jacked."

Valkyrae and Sykkuno's friendship continues to win hearts online

On the May 12, 2022 broadcast, Rae hilariously revealed how surprised and impressed she was with Sykkuno's godly workout after they went to the gym together.

While having a casual chat about her Coachella experience, Rae suddenly revealed how surprised she was by Sykkuno's workout as the duo went for a gym session together a day prior:

"I'm sore, well it's because I worked out. Oh my god, we went to the Gym yesterday, Sykkuno is buff. He did so many pull ups."

She also talked about Sykkuno's pull-up game and how shocking it was for her. Poking fun at her friend, Rae hilariously continued:

"I can't remember how many pull-ups he did but he actually did a lot of pull ups. It was kind of scary, I've never seen this man uses his legs or his other like you know when he is on stream and it's just like his head. He has other parts of him that function."

Closing out her thoughts on Sykkuno's pull-ups, Rae finished her anecdote by questioning:

"why is he so strong? It doesn’t make any sense.”

Moreover, Rae even hilariously revealed that she only went to Coachella 2022 because she was drunk.

Fans react to Rae's recent surprising reveal

As expected, the surprising gym session talk evoked quite a few interesting responses from viewers. Here are some of the hilarious responses.

Fans react to Valkyrae's recent surprising reveal (Image via- Jeru TV/YouTube)

Fans chime in on the conversation(Image via- Jeru TV/YouTube)

Rae and Sykkuno are some of the most prominent names in the streaming industry today. With over six million subscribers combined on the red platform, the duo have certainly amassed a huge fan following throughout their streaming journey.

From moving together as housemates to supporting each other in highs and lows, their friendship is undeniably one of the most wholesome relationships in the streaming community today.

Edited by Sijo Samuel Paul