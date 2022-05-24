Isn't he dead?" - Asmongold loses it after hearing Dr. David Spiegel testify during Amber Heard vs. Johnny Depp trial

Twitch star Zack "Asmongold" has been watching the ongoing courtroom hearing of the Amber Heard vs. Johnny Depp defamation trial regularly.

The 23rd day of the court hearing went viral as compared to the previous depositions after Dr. David Spiegel took the stand. Dr. David Spiegel's expert witness deposition was rather unique, and Asmongold had the time of his life while reacting to his arguments during cross-examination.

The cross-examination came to an end in the most absurd way after Johnny Depp's council asked Dr. David Spiegel if he was aware that actor Marlon Brando used an earpiece for cues.

Dr. David Spiegel's reply broke Asmongold as it made the Twitch streamer laugh hysterically for a few seconds. Dr. Spiegel's shocking reply to Depp's council was:

"Whether? Isn't he (Marlon Brando) dead? So the answer is no, he does not use one now."

Asmongold bursts out laughing after hearing Dr. David Spiegel's expert witness statement

Zack spent the first few hours of his regular livestream reacting and providing his take on the ongoing defamation lawsuit of Amber Heard and Johnny Depp. The Twitch streamer has been actively following the courtroom trial and has given a lot of hot takes.

On May 23, Dr. David Spiegel presented himself as an expert psychologist and provided his analysis of Johnny Depp. In the final moments of the cross-examination, the subject of Johnny Depp using an earpiece came up and Dr. Spiegel had to provide his findings for it.

Asmongold reacted to the intense back and forth between the attorney and witness by saying:

"This is bad! Holy s**t!"

Johnny Depp's counsel questioned Dr. David Spiegel if he knew that American actor Marlon Brando used an earpiece during his time acting. Dr. David Spiegel’s answer to this question shocked the courtroom.

Timestamp: 53:18

The answer led to the One True King's (OTK) co-founder completely losing it as he bursted out laughing uncontrollably. He contained himself after a few moments and said:

"Oh my god! This guy is a legend! He doesn't use one now, he's dead. Holy f**k! This is unbelievable. Let's go with that."

The court took a lunch break following Dr. Spiegel’s controversial statement as Asmongold's reaction continued further:

"Jesus! Oh my god! Is it; no, he doesn't use one, he's dead. Holy f**k and then he decides to end it on that. That's the best f***ing thing. Oh my god! This is odd... like what the f**k just happened?"

The Twitch sensation's reaction to Dr. David Spiegel’s witness statement came to an end when he stated:

"Wow! I like.. dude, that was f***ing brutal! Holy s**t, it's like we have some politics. Bro, I told you, it's like they have that lawyer in there and all he does is he just dismantles the experts. Like, that's all he does."

Asmongold continued watching the remainder of the day's courtroom livestream and played some games during the second half of his livestream.

Reddit reacts to the live courtroom hearing

The reaction thread on r/LivestreamFail had several fans talking about Dr. David Spiegel’s expert witness statement and provided their take on it.

Some fans expressed their dislike for the streamer's over-the-top reaction.

Asmongold is one of the biggest content creators on Twitch, as he currently has 3.1 million followers and garners an average viewership of more than 76k concurrent viewers.

Edited by Mayank Shete