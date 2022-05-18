“Look at Dr DisRespect!” – Asmongold highlights the volatility of livestreaming as a career choice 

Twitch sensation Zack "Asmongold" spoke about a serious topic during a recent stream that highlighted the volatility revolving around livestreaming as a career choice.

While he was reacting to several takes by his fans in the Twitch chat, Zack stated that streamers need to be vigilant as their careers can end.

He provided examples of various controversial streamers who have been banned from the livestreaming platform, which plummeted their respective streaming careers.

While he was at it, he provided the example of former Twitch star DrDisRepect and mentioned:

"Whenever you are a streamer, your career can be over. It can be over immediately. It can be over like, bing-bang-boom, badaboom-badabang. Look at DrDisRespect. Now went back to YouTube and did quite well."

However, the conversation took a turn as he started to speak on sponsored gambling streams to justify certain streamers' actions.

Asmongold talks about the careers of streamers on Twitch and justifies xQc's gambling sponsorship

The topic of sponsored gambling deals has gone viral in the streaming community following xQc's six-hour-long binge gambling stream affiliated with the infamous website Stake. Fans were unhappy with the streamer's decision to accept the gambling deal and lashed out at him and his content the previous day.

A day later, several Twitch streamers like Matthew "Mizkif" and Asmongold spoke about the controversy and provided their take on it. Asmon initially sided with xQc and blamed Twitch for enabling streamers to host gambling-related streams. In his words, he stated, "get mad at the system."

He elaborated on the subject earlier today and the Twitch star bought up a streaming career. After mentioning how easily a streamer's career can come to an end, the Austin, Texas, native added to the conversation:

"Think about people like Ice Poseidon, you know? Everybody sees that. Your time here is limited."

Timestamp: 08:42:53

He stirred up the topic by shifting his focus to talking and justifying streamers who accept huge gambling deals to make generational wealth. He indirectly pointed to xQc's drama and carried on with the subject by mentioning:

"However noble and important it might seem, there are a lot of people that look at it like this. They think to themselves, you know, I've got to set up generational wealth and my family. You know, the people I care about and if that means sacrificing some lives to the gambling gods, that's the way it goes. It is what it is."

Fans began posting questions on morality following the streamer's statement and asking him why he doesn't accept gambling sponsorships.

Asmongold replied to the viewers' comments by saying that he would make his own gambling company and run it anonymously and joked by saying that it might be him running Stake in the background.

Reddit reacts to Asmongold's statements

Fans did not approve of the One True King's (OTK) co-founder's comments and stated that his take was terrible. Fans felt that he was unnecessarily justifying xQc's gambling sponsorship.

Fans posted sarcastic and cynical comments in the reaction thread.

Asmongold is one of the biggest American content creators on the platform, known for playing World of Warcraft and other MMORPGs. He has amassed a massive 3,063,011 followers throughout his streaming career and garners an average viewership of 68k fans per stream.

