“I’m sorry, Rae” - Mizkif apologizes to Valkyrae after replying to her tweet in a questionable manner

The topic of boxing has gone viral on the internet and several livestreaming stars and creators like Matthew "Mizkif" and Rachell "Valkyrae" have jumped on to Twitter to ask their peers about boxing.

On May 15, Valkyrae posted an update on her social media handle asking her fans and fellow streamers how it felt fighting someone in the boxing ring. She then provided her physical statistics and was seemingly intrigued to learn who would interested in fighting her.

A few moments later, Mizkif replied to the famous YouTube Gaming personality questionably, following which he deleted the tweet. He spoke about the tweet earlier today and apologized for his contentious tweet by saying:

"I'm sorry, Rae."

Mizkif speaks to his chat about his deleted reply to Valkyrae on Twitter

The One True King (OTK) co-founder and his friends returned from their South Korean trip last week and resumed hosting their regular broadcasts on their respective channels.

During a recent livestream on May 15, the Austin, Texas native browsed his subreddit and reacted to some of the top posts. One of the posts featured his now-deleted reply to Valkyrae which he then discussed with his fans.

The Twitch sensation regretted his decision to reply to Valkyrae's tweet and profusely apologized for his shenanigans. He spoke about the tweet and mentioned:

"Why!? I deleted this tweet almost immediately. I'm sorry Rae, I'm sorry Rae, I'm sorry Rae."

He provided a reason for his blunder:

"I meant to say I'll knock you out. I did not mean mean this. I'm sorry. I did't mean to say this, I just woke up, I literally grabbed my phone, I just went on Twitter, it's the first thing I saw and I put 'I'll knock you up' and said I'll knock you out."

The 26-year-old content creator apologized once more as the conversation came to an end:

"I'm sorry Rae, I did not mean this. I deleted it immediately. I'm sorry."

The Twitch sensation continued to react to more fan submissions on his subreddit.

Fans react to the streamer's tweet regarding Valkyrae

Fans in the YouTube comment section felt that the streamer knew what he was doing.

Fans in the streamer's subreddit were puzzled by his tweet and had a hearty laugh before he deleted it.

Mizkif is one of the biggest American livestreamers on Twitch. After announcing his co-ownership of OTK, his popularity has skyrocketed as he currently has more than two million followers and regularly amasses around 37k concurrent viewers per stream.

