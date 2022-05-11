“I did back in 2008” - Asmongold explains why he has quit playing World of Warcraft: Burning Crusade Classic

Twitch sensation Zack "Asmongold" has finally revealed why he is not playing the classic version of World of Warcraft: The Burning Crusade (TBC).

Fans were intrigued to learn why the famous World of Warcraft gamer had abandoned playing the signature game on stream, to which he replied by saying that he had already experienced the peak of the game back when it was first released in 2008.

As he provided his reason for not playing the second expansion of the famous massively multiplayer online game, Asmongold responded to the viewers' concerns by saying:

"The reason why; let me tell you guys why I am not playing TBC Classic, it's because I did! I did back in 2008, and it was f***ing glorious."

Asmongold reveals the reason for not playing WoW: TBC Classic

The One True King's (OTK) co-founder is a household name in the streaming community when it comes to having expansive knowledge and playtime for the multiplayer game.

The WoW gamer has more than a thousand hours of playing a single character in-game and has played the same game since it first came out in 2004. Despite taking occasional breaks from the game, Asmongold never stopped playing WoW. However, things took a turn when the Austin, Texas native revealed that he had stopped playing the classic version of The Burning Crusade.

For those unaware, the classic servers are a recreation of the original game released in 2007. Blizzard Entertainment has gradually released content for the re-released expansion, which mirrors the original release structure of different types of content that came out back in the day.

Timestamp: 00:34:11

During a recent stream, the Twitch content creator explained that he had stopped playing the TBC Classic because he had experienced the game when it was released for the first time. He continued to talk about the subject by saying:

"It was amazing, it was glorious, it was the best thing that I ever had and I think back and it's like, do I want to play TBC again?"

Zack provided a reason for not playing the reiteration of the game:

"There's like the part of me that wants to raid again, but like, you know why I don't really care as much? It's because like, I feel there's not like a permanence to it."

He added:

"It's like just this, it's like the reason why I never played on private servers in a way because like, you plan a server and then the patch comes out and it's gone."

Asmongold further mentioned the pace at which the content has been delivered on classic servers and compared it to the original launch of the game:

"It's gone, it's gone so fast like, you've got to remember like, TBC came out less than a year ago and we are going to get Sunwell (the final raid of the expansion), like, it's an entire year and we've already got Sunwell out, we're going to have Wrath of the Lich King soon and then that's going to happen too!"

The Twitch star continued to interact with his fans and streamed for nine more hours.

Fans react to Asmongold not playing TBC Classic anymore

Fans in the YouTube comment section agreed with the streamer's comments and provided their take on the subject. Many felt that playing the game for the first time had a major impact and the second time playing it invoked a wave of nostalgia.

Fans reacting to the streamer's take (Images via AsmongoldClips/YouTube)

Asmon is one of the biggest streamers on Twitch as he garners a huge concurrent viewership of more than 62k fans. Ever since he started livestreaming on Twitch, he has racked up more than 6,337 hours playing WoW.

Edited by R. Elahi