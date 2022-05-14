“I will literally go in your room and sneeze on you”- Valkyrae lashes out at Sykkuno after the latter defends Valorant stream snipers

YouTube Gaming streamers Rachell "Valkyrae" and Thomas "Sykkuno" teamed up to play the competitive first-person shooter Valorant.

While playing the game, Valkyrae noticed that her game was being targeted by stream snipers and expressed disappointment over the situation.

Following this, Sykkuno seemingly sided with the stream snipers, and the Queen of YouTube Gaming immediately lashed out at him:

"Sykk, I will literally go in your room and sneeze on you. Stop! I will literally sneeze on you. Stop!"

Valkyrae unleashes her wrath upon Sykkuno during a Valorant stream

Earlier today, both YouTube Gaming sensations teamed up with content creator Jeremy "Disguised Toast." During the 23rd round of the competitive game, Rae addressed the stream sniping situation after she was killed by an enemy player.

Stream sniping is not an alien concept to the streaming world. Previously, Tyer "Ninja" Blevins asked Epic Games to punish stream snipers after several fans hampered his gameplay.

After Rae was killed in-game by a stream sniper, she tried to look at the silver lining:

"Listen, in exchange for stream snipers, we live wonderful lives, you know? We literally have the best friends, and we get to do this for a living. Okay? In exchange for stream snipers, there are worse things in life. Right, guys?"

Sykkuno attempted to respond but was interrupted. Rae continued to diss the snipers:

"You know what? And they've been sniping, and they're only up by one (point). Like there is literally..."

Sykkuno was finally able to express himself and hilariously sided with the enemy players:

"The guy specifically said he is not sniping. Because he said..."

Valkyrae lost her cool upon hearing this and stated that she would go into his room and sneeze on him. Sykkuno's light-hearted banter continued:

"Wait, sneeze on me? What? I think the fact that they said..."

Valkyrae loudly interrupted the former Twitch streamer once again and questioned him by asking him whose side he was on. Sykkuno made the following remark:

"They just got a good game sense, you know?"

The funny back-and-forth came to an end when the Los Angeles native comically upped her taunt and mentioned that she would vomit on him instead of sneezing.

Fans react to the banter

There were more than 70 comments by fans in the YouTube comment section. Some wondered if the 30-year-old female gamer could sneeze on command.

Others wanted to know if the enemy team members were really stream sniping.

Some fans believe that Rae sometimes gets too aggressive towards Sykkuno.

Valkyrae is one of the most well-known personalities in the streaming community. She kick-started her online career by streaming gaming content on Instagram.

