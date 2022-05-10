“Each of us had security”- Disguised Toast reveals why OfflineTV members had security personnel during a video

Twitch streamer Jeremy "Disguised Toast" reacted to OfflineTV's latest video, titled OfflineTV Credit Card Roulette, during a recent livestream. As he watched the 20-minute-long video, viewers were intrigued upon noticing that every content creator present in the video had security personnel following them around.

The former Facebook Gaming streamer spoke about the situation and clarified by saying:

"Bodyguard? Yeah, we hired... Each of us had security."

Disguised Toast reveals why Offline TV members had bodyguards

Earlier this month, the famous streamer group co-owned by Imane "Pokimane" uploaded a video featuring Disguised Toast, Sydney "Sydeon," John "Masayoshi," Miyoung "Kkatamina," and Aria Saki. In the video, the group members played a credit card roulette game and kept buying items until the credit card maxed out.

During a recent livestream, Toast reacted to the same video and provided some behind-the-scenes insights. At the 13-minute mark, an OTV member shared a Discord conversation saying that Sydeon had bought her bodyguard a new pair of sneakers.

This particular incident caught the attention of viewers, and they asked Toast about the bodyguard situation. He clarified that every OfflineTV member present in the video had security personnel:

"Bodyguard is like probably not the right word. Each of us had security with us."

(Timestamp for the clip: 14:26)

Fans in his Twitch chat asked why bodyguards were being present in the streamers' vicinity, and Toast replied by stating:

"Just in case something happens, which I think is pretty normal these days because like, for me, I am getting really, really famous, and I have to find a way to keep all the ravenous women at bay from swarming me. And security helps with that."

Although Toast's response was just casual banter, there have been moments where IRL streamers and content creators have found themselves in unforeseen situations.

Earlier this year, Twitch streamer Justketh was met with a harrowing situation when a biker attempted to rob her while she was hosting an IRL stream, late at night in Thailand.

Fans react to Disguised Toast's reasoning

Fans in the YouTube comment section agreed with the streamer's sentiments and felt that popular Twitch streamers and content creators should hire private security while they are streaming outdoors.

Fans react to the streamer's reasoning (Images via OTV COPIUM/YouTube)

Some fans provided examples of how American stand-up comedian and celebrity Dave Chappelle got attacked on stage not too long ago.

Disguised Toast is one of the most famous members of the streamer group, OfflineTV. He currently has more than 2.5 million followers and garners an average viewership of 26k.

Edited by Siddharth Satish