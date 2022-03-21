Twitch streamer left shocked after a biker attempts to rob her on stream

Twitch streamer justketh is a Thai content creator who focuses her stream around IRL content. justketh had been roaming the streets of Bangkok on her stream when she faced unexpected circumstances.

During her most recent IRL stream, justketh visited her cousin for the occasion of their birthday and walked around the street after the event concluded. Talking about various things with the audience in her chat, a biker came out of nowhere and attempted to rob her in front of her live Twitch chat.

Twitch streamer justketh faces attempted robbery on her livestream

justketh was seen livestreaming on March 18, 2022 where she planned to visit her cousin in Bangkok and celebrate the cheerful event with her audiences in the Twitch chat. After an eventful day, the streamer wanted to converse with her fans after streaming for eight hours, non-stop.

She was talking about a young streamer on the streaming platform and was itretaing a story related to them. Mentioning this, justketh said:

"Dude, I heard about a new streamer. The streamer is a fifteen year old kid or something right on Twitch, and then she is streaming and then she had her father having a very bad day. He came home and then he, dropped her PC in a pool, you know?"

Then, a biker out of nowhere from behind her seemed to grab on to the streamer's gear with the intention of stealing it. Twitch streamer justketh squealed out loud due to her being shocked at the scary experience.

With a rush of adrenalin, justketh started to chase the biker as she shouted at him by saying:

"What the f**k! I hear! Dude, that guy grabbed something from my backpack. I dont have anything on my backpack. You saw that or no? You saw or no? That guy grabbed something, but I dont have anything in my bag. He tried to grab my bag."

She continued:

"He is a cab driver. Did you see any number?"

Folks in her Twitch chat suggested that she file a police report regarding the incident. Soon enough, the streamer called in for the day and stopped streaming after thirty more minutes.

Fans react to justketh getting robbed on stream

Fans and viewers on her Twitch chat were stunned after witnessing the scary occurrence on the livestream.

Fans reacting to the streamer getting robbed on stream (Images via justketh/Twitch)

People on Reddit mentioned that this was a spooky situation and shared their reactions to the event.

As a precautionary measure, the Twitch streamer lit up her surroundings and checked her belongings. She made sure that nothing valuable was stolen and reassured her audience that she did not have anything inside of her bag.

