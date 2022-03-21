Dr. Disrespect’s NFT game website features an image from the Cyberpunk 2077 trailer, fans left bemused

Dr. Disrespect's name was just heading out of the news after he made headlines by announcing the end of his long legal battle with Twitch. However, a recent complication with his upcoming game brought him right back into the spotlight.

The game's focus on NFTs is already getting it noticed everywhere as the streaming community has been divided on the issue ever since the technology became public. An accusation that an image displayed on the website was stolen is now turning heads.

inhuman @inhuman The first frame on the website for Dr Disrespect's new NFT game is from the Cyberpunk 2077 teaser trailer 🤔 The first frame on the website for Dr Disrespect's new NFT game is from the Cyberpunk 2077 teaser trailer 🤔 https://t.co/tF2M51Vcev

Did Dr. Disrespect's NFT game steal an image from the Cyberpunk 2077 trailer?

The accusation was made by @inhuman, a former Apex Legends pro, who was the first to notice the similarity.

The Midnight Society landing page (Image via Midnight Society)

Since the game has an NFT angle, such a similarity would mean actual monetary fraud on the part of Dr. Disrespect and the team.

A similar still from the Cyberpunk trailer (Image via YouTube/Cyberpunk 2077)

The mix-up was soon clarified by Studio Head at 12AM, Robert Bowling:

Robert Bowling @fourzerotwo @inhuman This has nothing to do with Cyberpunk. One of our web engineers pushed an optimization that was meant to change to fallback image for the video on the website and accidentally uploaded the incorrect image (this frame from the Cyberpunk trailer). @inhuman This has nothing to do with Cyberpunk. One of our web engineers pushed an optimization that was meant to change to fallback image for the video on the website and accidentally uploaded the incorrect image (this frame from the Cyberpunk trailer).

While the team clarified it to be a simple engineering error, the NFT angle made the tweet explode with thousands hounding the Doc himself for a comment. However, he did not address the issue in a stream he did after the debacle.

Dr Disrespect @DrDisrespect



… and there’s still 3 days left.



@12am



midnightsociety.com/claws



Claim the limited time ‘DAY ZERO’ Claw Collectible available to everyone who applies, completely for free. Over 250,000 have applied for Founders Pass…… and there’s still 3 days left.Claim the limited time ‘DAY ZERO’ Claw Collectible available to everyone who applies, completely for free. Over 250,000 have applied for Founders Pass…… and there’s still 3 days left.👀 @12am midnightsociety.com/clawsClaim the limited time ‘DAY ZERO’ Claw Collectible available to everyone who applies, completely for free. https://t.co/aIsY2JMywe

He instead reiterated a tweet he had made earlier regarding the impressive number of people who had signed up for the Founders Pass, a collectible NFT with some in-game benefits.

Fans react to Dr. Disrespect game copying still from Cyberpunk trailer

As the NFT debate has been raging in the community ever since blockchain technology became public, reactions to an NFT-focused game being accused of plagiarism are all over the place.

RottenAppleNY @Rotten_AppleNY @inhuman Hate to burst your bubble but even in Hollywood and music, ideas are taken from others all the time. Who cares? @inhuman Hate to burst your bubble but even in Hollywood and music, ideas are taken from others all the time. Who cares?

A.E.M. @GBAnnie1 @inhuman If you’re gonna disregard an entire studio and their game because they include OPTIONAL NFTs then I don’t think your problem is with NFTs. @inhuman If you’re gonna disregard an entire studio and their game because they include OPTIONAL NFTs then I don’t think your problem is with NFTs.

Many people, including @inhuman (who posted the tweet which started it all), were disappointed that the similarity was not a result of a collaboration between the two games.

inhuman @inhuman Robert Bowling @fourzerotwo @inhuman This has nothing to do with Cyberpunk. One of our web engineers pushed an optimization that was meant to change to fallback image for the video on the website and accidentally uploaded the incorrect image (this frame from the Cyberpunk trailer). @inhuman This has nothing to do with Cyberpunk. One of our web engineers pushed an optimization that was meant to change to fallback image for the video on the website and accidentally uploaded the incorrect image (this frame from the Cyberpunk trailer). Devs said this has nothing to do with cyberpunk/CDPR, just an accident. I was really hoping for some kind of collab, still excited for the game either way. twitter.com/fourzerotwo/st… Devs said this has nothing to do with cyberpunk/CDPR, just an accident. I was really hoping for some kind of collab, still excited for the game either way. twitter.com/fourzerotwo/st…

@inhuman also made his position clear on NFTs, amid the spiraling anti-NFT chatter in the replies.

inhuman @inhuman @LukarKynsia NFTs generally don't have art theft anyways. Random people stealing art and uploading it isn't representative @LukarKynsia NFTs generally don't have art theft anyways. Random people stealing art and uploading it isn't representative

Some fans who had moved past the debate were noticing some things gamers might have missed out on.

The game's first event was hosted on March 15 on the Doc's own YouTube Channel. The game's NFTs have been clarified to be optional, and details on the game itself are eagerly awaited.

Having trouble beating your favorite game? Follow us on Twitter for easy guides, news and updates!

Edited by Siddharth Satish