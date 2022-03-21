Dr. Disrespect’s NFT game website features an image from the Cyberpunk 2077 trailer, fans left bemused

Dr. Disrespect's name was just heading out of the news after he made headlines by announcing the end of his long legal battle with Twitch. However, a recent complication with his upcoming game brought him right back into the spotlight.
The game's focus on NFTs is already getting it noticed everywhere as the streaming community has been divided on the issue ever since the technology became public. An accusation that an image displayed on the website was stolen is now turning heads.
Did Dr. Disrespect's NFT game steal an image from the Cyberpunk 2077 trailer?
The accusation was made by @inhuman, a former Apex Legends pro, who was the first to notice the similarity.
Since the game has an NFT angle, such a similarity would mean actual monetary fraud on the part of Dr. Disrespect and the team.
The mix-up was soon clarified by Studio Head at 12AM, Robert Bowling:
While the team clarified it to be a simple engineering error, the NFT angle made the tweet explode with thousands hounding the Doc himself for a comment. However, he did not address the issue in a stream he did after the debacle.
He instead reiterated a tweet he had made earlier regarding the impressive number of people who had signed up for the Founders Pass, a collectible NFT with some in-game benefits.
Fans react to Dr. Disrespect game copying still from Cyberpunk trailer
As the NFT debate has been raging in the community ever since blockchain technology became public, reactions to an NFT-focused game being accused of plagiarism are all over the place.
Many people, including @inhuman (who posted the tweet which started it all), were disappointed that the similarity was not a result of a collaboration between the two games.
@inhuman also made his position clear on NFTs, amid the spiraling anti-NFT chatter in the replies.
Some fans who had moved past the debate were noticing some things gamers might have missed out on.
The game's first event was hosted on March 15 on the Doc's own YouTube Channel. The game's NFTs have been clarified to be optional, and details on the game itself are eagerly awaited.
