Ninja tweets about stream snipers ruining Fortnite, will the OGs return in Season 6?

When it comes to streaming games like Fortnite, stream snipers are really problematic. Former Fortnite pro Tyler "Ninja" Blevins recently opened up on Twitter talking about how stream snipers were ruining the game.

Stream sniping refers to the act of watching a streamer play the game on live stream and the information from the live stream to gain an upper hand on the streamer.

Although lobbies are highly random in Fortnite, given the number of stream snipers the game has, streamers face at least two to three stream snipers in every game.

Ninja tweets about stream snipers in Fortnite

In the tweet above, Ninja inferred that stream snipers were ruining Fortnite. He went on to tag Timothy John "TimTheTatman" Betar, Benjamin "DrLupo" Lupo, and Jack "CourageJD" Dunlop in the tweet as well, asking them if he was on the same page as them.

Many people on the internet were in agreement with the statement made by Ninja.

Definitely ruining the game — ami (@MirulCry) April 23, 2021

That about right — friendly Butters😇 (@ButtersSenpai) April 23, 2021

Sorry that dorks stream snipe yall — Aboodi (@abdurahman_cp2) April 23, 2021

Users; however, went on to say that Ninja and others should still play Fortnite for fun because people enjoy watching them play. Fans also suggested that Ninja could apply a stream delay on his stream so that stream snipers find it difficult to stream snipe him.

It's every game. If he wanted to he could set up a delay so nobody would know when he loaded into a match — thatFLman (@that_FL_man) April 23, 2021

THEN PUT A STREAM DELAY, DO WHATEVER YOU NEED TO DO, WE WANT YOU TO COME BACK AND PLAY THE GAME PAPI!!!!! — code: sunset27 #ad (@sunset27_) April 23, 2021

Fans also said that Ali "SypherPK" Hassan would be able to vouch for the stream sniper issue in Fortnite.

TimTheTatman responded to the tweet and said it was the most accurate graph he had seen to date.

this might be the most accurate graph i've ever seen — timthetatman👑 (@timthetatman) April 23, 2021

No one has ever said anything more true — AG Ninja Cat (@NinjaCatFN) April 23, 2021

2017/early 18 was good then its just been downhill since then — Eoin (@EoinTechTips) April 23, 2021

In a recent video, Fortnite pro Cody "Clix" Conrod revealed that he had a meeting with Epic Games. As part of the outcome of the meeting, he could report stream snipers and get them banned within minutes if he could prove that they were stream sniping.

This isn't the first time that streamers have had Epic Games ban stream snipers. A few months back, even SypherPK got a stream sniper banned.

While the report system happens to be the only solution at this point in time, it is quite tedious. As fans mentioned previously, these streamers could set up a stream delay to prevent issues with stream sniping.

Some kid stream sniped me twice, I reported him, he went live to start bragging and instantly got a suspension and I got a notification that my report resulted in action against them 10 minutes later.



EPIC GAMES WITH THE W LET'S GO! pic.twitter.com/iw09A0AjW5 — SypherPK (@SypherPK) November 20, 2020

Having said that, there's still no saying if CourageJD, Ninja, DrLupo, or TimTheTatman will ever return to Fortnite. Although they can be seen streaming Fortnite occasionally, they haven't mentioned anything about making a comeback. It's highly unlikely that they will officially return to Fortnite either.