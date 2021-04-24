Ninja tweets about stream snipers ruining Fortnite, will the OGs return in Season 6?

When it comes to streaming games like Fortnite, stream snipers are really problematic. Former Fortnite pro Tyler "Ninja" Blevins recently opened up on Twitter talking about how stream snipers were ruining the game.
Stream sniping refers to the act of watching a streamer play the game on live stream and the information from the live stream to gain an upper hand on the streamer.
Although lobbies are highly random in Fortnite, given the number of stream snipers the game has, streamers face at least two to three stream snipers in every game.
Ninja tweets about stream snipers in Fortnite
In the tweet above, Ninja inferred that stream snipers were ruining Fortnite. He went on to tag Timothy John "TimTheTatman" Betar, Benjamin "DrLupo" Lupo, and Jack "CourageJD" Dunlop in the tweet as well, asking them if he was on the same page as them.
Many people on the internet were in agreement with the statement made by Ninja.
Users; however, went on to say that Ninja and others should still play Fortnite for fun because people enjoy watching them play. Fans also suggested that Ninja could apply a stream delay on his stream so that stream snipers find it difficult to stream snipe him.
Fans also said that Ali "SypherPK" Hassan would be able to vouch for the stream sniper issue in Fortnite.
TimTheTatman responded to the tweet and said it was the most accurate graph he had seen to date.
In a recent video, Fortnite pro Cody "Clix" Conrod revealed that he had a meeting with Epic Games. As part of the outcome of the meeting, he could report stream snipers and get them banned within minutes if he could prove that they were stream sniping.
This isn't the first time that streamers have had Epic Games ban stream snipers. A few months back, even SypherPK got a stream sniper banned.
While the report system happens to be the only solution at this point in time, it is quite tedious. As fans mentioned previously, these streamers could set up a stream delay to prevent issues with stream sniping.
Having said that, there's still no saying if CourageJD, Ninja, DrLupo, or TimTheTatman will ever return to Fortnite. Although they can be seen streaming Fortnite occasionally, they haven't mentioned anything about making a comeback. It's highly unlikely that they will officially return to Fortnite either.