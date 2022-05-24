Watch: Pokimane defends Amber Heard while on a call with xQc

Twitch stars Imane "Pokimane" and Felix "xQc" got on a call during a recent livestream as they watched the 23rd day of the Amber Heard vs. Johnny Depp defamation trial.

After the court went for a break, both the streamers provided their viewpoints on the ongoing trial.

As the conversation moved from one topic to the next, Imane began defending Amber Heard and the expert witnesses siding with her. This led to Felix starting a small argument and both of them continued to provide their opinions.

xQc and Pokimane get into an argument after latter defends Amber Heard

The latest day of the Amber Heard vs. Johnny Depp trial has gone viral after Dr. David Spiegel testified on the stand.

After the court had called in for a small recess, the Legacy Award winner and the former Overwatch pro started to provide their opinions on the trial. A small argument erupted amongst them after the former seemingly defended Amber Heard and her team.

Timestamp: 19:48:01

The argument between the internet personalities began when xQc disagreed with Dr. David Spiegel's testification. Pokimane countered the Twitch star's notion by saying:

"Of course his (Dr. David Spiegel) point is to talk about what factors could've made it more likely for Johnny to have done that, but he didn't say he surely..."

After xQc mentioned the psychiatrist’s testimony and how he pointed at certain things that incriminate Johnny Depp, Poki interrupted him and defended Amber Heard and her expert witnesses by stating:

"It's his job to point at that as were all of Johnny's witnesses. It was their job to make Amber look like a narcissistic person and like he had all of these personality issues as well, which they also did!"

The French-Canadian streamer provided his view on how an expert witness should present themselves in court:

"His job, as an expert, right, would be, let's say you have an analysis about your subject or your print or your analyzing is to give a bit about that."

He continued further, saying:

"The problem I have with this guy is he thinks about a bunch of things he saw and anything he's seen on the media or whatever and puts all together plus the things that he's been told and makes literal medical conclusions and diagnoses about something he's never met or had a conversation with."

Pokimane laughed after hearing how Felix presented his idea and replied by saying:

"I get what you're saying but he also said like, that's kind of what all expert witnesses are supposed to do. I do agree, maybe judging things off of articles without looking how credible they are isn't fair."

xQc did not agree with the OfflineTV (OTV) co-founder's stance and mentioned that the expert witnesses' way of working was unethical and unfair. The argument between both the Twitch sensations continued and xQc continued to stream for the next four hours.

Fans react to Pokimane defending Amber Heard

Fans in the streamer's Twitch chat were surprised to see the 26-year-old female gamer take Heard's side and several of them disagreed with her.

Fans react to streamers arguing (Image via xQc/Twitch chat)

Poki is one of the biggest streamers on the livestreaming platform as she became the first female content creator to amass a big milestone of having more than nine million followers on her Twitch channel.

