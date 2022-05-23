“I went crazy and got 2 beers today”- xQc discusses how two pints of beers got him drunk 

During his most recent livestream, Twitch star Felix "xQc" revealed that he drank two pints of beer instead of one, and this led to him getting drunk almost immediately.

The streamer mentioned that he tested his alcohol levels using a breathalyzer during a get-together and noticed that he was three times below the threshold.

Following this, Felix expressed his concerns regarding people who tend to drink and drive as he felt extremely tipsy after consuming just two pints of beer. He said:

"One beer? No, I went crazy and got two beers today."

xQc reveals he got drunk after consuming two pints of beer

The controversy surrounding the French-Canadian streamer accepting and hosting his first sponsored gambling stream is coming to an end as several Twitch personalities have provided their viewpoints on the subject.

During a livestream on May 22, some viewers pointed out that the streamer was not looking fresh. xQc then mentioned that he had a few drinks the previous night and detailed his experience at a recent get-together.

After he revealed that he consumed two pints of beer, viewers were intrigued about how he felt after drinking more than his usual amount. The former Overwatch pro stated:

"We had... we had like um... an alcohol tester, like, like a real one, and I blew in it, and after like um... two and a half beers, which is the total that I got, I felt f***ked up!"

(Timestamp: 00:11:27)

He added:

"But the indicator, it said 0.027. And then I realized that most states let you drive if you're at 0.08, which is like three times more than I drank, and I was f***ked up."

The 26-year-old gamer expressed his surprise at how people manage to drink and drive. He talked about his experience and expressed concern:

"And I realized that, dude, people were complaining... Some people were complaining about the 0.08 limit, right? But in fact, that's so stupid. You should not be able to drive on 0.08. You just should not!"

The conversation came to a close when the Twitch streamer claimed that he believed the threshold of 0.08 should be reduced to 0.04.

Fans react to xQc's experience

Some fans in the YouTube comment section were surprised upon hearing Felix claim he got drunk after only having two pints of beer. Another fan joked by saying that the streamer's body would have consisted of 50% beer after he drank the two pints.

Fans react to the streamer's experience 1/2 (Image via xQcClips/YouTube)

A YouTube fan mentioned that their dad lost his driving license after getting a value of 0.3 on a breathalyzer.

Fans react to the streamer's experience 2/2 (Image via xQcClips/YouTube)

Felix is one of the biggest content creators on Twitch. He has 97,751 active subscribers, which currently makes him the second-most subscribed streamer on the livestreaming platform.

Aside from this, he has more than 10 million followers and garners an average viewership of a whopping 86k concurrent viewers per stream.

Edited by Siddharth Satish