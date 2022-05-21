"I don't like playing them" - xQc discusses why he turned down deals worth millions for promoting mobile games

Twitch star Felix "xQc" has been making headlines as his content has been a topic of discussion in the streamer community.

In a recent livestream, Felix reacted to a clip of One True King (OTK) co-founder and Twitch streamer Matthew "Mizkif" talking about how it is human tendency to make more money.

xQc then revealed that he has gone on to refuse certain deals involving millions of dollars to promote mobile games. He provided some insights on this subject when he mentioned:

"Guys, the same way I was offered literally offered half a million or millions to play mobile games for a certain amount of hours."

After Felix moved back to Canada earlier this month to host his first-ever sponsored gambling stream, several Twitch streamers came forward to give their take on the issue.

Mizkif's clip in particular went viral when he stated that everyone has a price at the end of the day and it is a human thing to accept deals that offer huge bags of money.

xQc reveals the reason for not accepting offers to promote mobile games

During a recent livestream on May 18, the French-Canadian Twitch star spent the initial hours of his broadcast reacting to fans and streamers talking about his gambling sponsorship.

As he watched a viral clip featuring Mizkif, xQc justified himself for taking the gambling deal by admitting that he is addicted to it by calling himself a "degenerate, brain rot gambler."

Soon after, Mizkif stated in the clip that he would take a deal worth $20 million. Hearing this, the 26-year-old gamer spoke about him refusing a deal involving some mobile game promotions.

Timestamp: 01:03:25

After he stated that he had denied a mobile game promotion worth half a million dollars, xQc continued to talk on the subject by providing a reason for not accepting the deal:

"And what happened? I said no, because why? Because naturally, some of these games, I don't like playing them. I don't have fun doing them. So, I'm less prone to taking them because I can't justify spending my time doing this s**t when I can do something else instead. Literally."

He once again justified his gambling deal by adding:

"I'm more prone to it because I like it!"

The conversation continued when fans questioned the streamer for accepting a deal to promote Call of Duty: Warzone and mentioned his dislike for the FPS battle royale.

The Twitch sensation stated that he disliked the game due to stream sniping situation but plays the game often off stream.

Twitch chat reacts to xQc's statement

Fans present in the streamer's Twitch chat had a polarizing opinion on the streamer's statement. While some fans were against the former Overwatch pro's gambling streams, others had fun watching him win and lose money.

Fans reacting to the streamer's justification (Images via Twitch chat)

The former Dallas Fuel team member is one of the biggest streaming personalities on Twitch.

After kickstarting his livestreaming career back in November 2016, he has attracted an audience of 10.8 million followers and had a peak viewership of 312k fans during a stream in 2020.

Edited by Abu Amjad Khan