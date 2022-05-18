“At least I’m not gambling” - Sykkuno shares his thoughts on the ongoing gambling controversy on Twitch

YouTube Gaming streamer Thomas "Sykkuno" was the newest streamer to provide his take on the ongoing gambling controversy on Twitch.

The topic of gambling and slots went viral following Felix "xQc's" stream on May 17, when he hosted his first sponsored gambling stream affiliated with the infamous website Stake. Fans were disappointed with their favorite streamer and took to Reddit to express their dislike.

Sykkuno spoke about the controversy during his recent YouTube livestream and put it across certain points. While he was talking on the subject matter, the Las Vegas native mentioned:

"Bag of chaser? I mean, everybody does that, but at least I'm not gambling."

Sykkuno talks about the state of gambling streams on Twitch

During a recent livestream, viewers in the YouTube Live chatroom compared Twitch to YouTube. Sykkuno provided his viewpoint on the topic and mentioned that it is the community surrounding the streamers that makes Twitch a special website.

As the topic of conversation moved ahead, the GTA 5 RP gamer pointed out that he was not gambling on YouTube at least. As soon as he realized the type of statement he made, the YouTuber instantly added:

"I'm kidding, I'm kidding. Anyway... well, I'm not kidding because I'm not doing that and never will. But, anyway..."

Some fans pointed out that YouTube pushes fewer advertisements as compared to Twitch and the streamer agreed with the viewers' statement.

He continued the conversation about the prevalence of gambling on Twitch by mentioning that the top three out of five English-speaking streamers on the purple livestreaming platform were playing slots:

"Guys, I don't want to say too much because a lot of them are my friends but I'm not even joking. I open up Twitch, I still use the site, right? I switched to YouTube but I still use it and a lot of my friends are there. I opened up the site and the top of the top five English streamers, three of them were just gambowling (gambling)."

He further added:

"When you have three out of top five English speaking streamers doing that, it's... I don't know, man. I feel like Twitch... I don't know. I mean it is what it is. But... yeah."

The conversation came to a close when the 30-year-old gamer mentioned:

"But that's really all I can say about that. I mean, I'm not trying to make it weird or anything."

The former Twitch streamer continued with his daily stream and played Valorant with his friends.

Fans react to Sykkuno's statements

A reaction thread on the streamer-focused subreddit r/LivestreamFail had fans agreeing with the streamer's sentiments.

A minor argument amongst fans erupted on the reaction thread.

Fans discussing the subject matter

The Twitch community went into a frenzy after xQc shook the streaming world by hosting a controversial gambling stream sponsored by Stake. The move attracted several responses from prominent community figures, including Zack "Asmongold" and Matthew "Mizkif".

