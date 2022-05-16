“That wouldn’t be a very fair match” – Sykkuno responds to viewers asking him who would win if he fights Valkyrae in a boxing match

YouTube Gaming star Thomas "Sykkuno" answered some questions from his viewers during a recent stream. Viewers were curious as to who would win if the former decided to take on Rachell "Valkyrae" in a boxing match.

Influencer boxing has gone viral recently after iDubbz's Creator Clash concluded on May 14. Several streaming sensations like Valkyrae, Ludwig, and Matthew "Mizkif" took to Twitter and asked peers if they would be able to defeat them in a boxing match.

Mizkif @REALMizkif Like this tweet if you think you can beat me in a boxing fight Like this tweet if you think you can beat me in a boxing fight

RAE @Valkyrae Since the boxing match I’ve been curious what it’s like to fight somebody lol.. I’m 5’3.5” 105 pounds who wants to beat me up Since the boxing match I’ve been curious what it’s like to fight somebody lol.. I’m 5’3.5” 105 pounds who wants to beat me up

The topic came up on Sykkuno's stream earlier today, and viewers wanted to know his opinion on the same. He stated:

"Sykk versus Rae? That wouldn't be a very fair match, guys."

Sykkuno discusses the potential outcomes of boxing matches with various streaming personalities

The former Twitch streamer went live on YouTube Gaming earlier today and interacted with his fans during the initial moments of the broadcast.

Fans were interested in knowing who would be a worthy contender against the Las Vegas native and suggested various livestreaming personalities like Disguised Toast and Valkyrae.

At first, viewers thought that Disguised Toast would be a worthy opponent, but Sykkuno brought up a potential moral dilemma.

According to him, while it would be nice to get friends together for a boxing match, a dilemma would arise since either his friend would get beaten or he would find himself getting beaten up by his friend.

"Sykk versus Toast? Here's the problem, guys. Okay. So, here's what I am thinking. I think it'd be cool, but it's like... Well, first of all, I feel like it'd be spicier to go against your friends, but at the same time, do you really want to be in a situation where you either beat up your friends or you get beaten up?"

He added:

"It's kind of like a best-case situation. My good friend Toast is beaten up. Or is that the best case? I don't know. Either way, someone's getting beaten up here. So, I'm just like, I don't know."

Viewers then replaced Disguised Toast with Valkyrae, and the 30-year-old content creator replied by saying that it wouldn't be a fair fight. He provided a reason for it:

"I think it'd be good for the content because, you know. But it wouldn't be a fair match. I don't think that. Me and Toast would be at least pretty close matched, I think. But I don't think that [him versus Valkyrae] would be fair. So we can't do that."

Some fans mentioned that boxing is a serious matter and should not be joked about. Sykkuno agreed with viewers' sentiments and concluded the conversation by mentioning that boxers at a recent event were taking the fight very seriously, and it was a scary situation to be in.

Fans react to the streamer's take

Fans continued to express their eagerness and wondered who would end up winning the boxing match if the hypothetical situation became a reality.

Fans reacting to the streamer's take 1/2 (Image via Shrimpkkuno/YouTube)

Fans reacting to the streamer's take 2/2 (Image via Shrimpkkuno/YouTube)

Fans agreed with the streamer's take and mentioned that it wouldn't be a fair fight if he clashed with Valkyrae.

