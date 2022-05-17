“The prophecy is here!”: Ludwig plays Marbles on Stream to decide the name of his new cat

YouTube Gaming Live sensation Ludwig revealed that he finally got a new cat during a recent livestream and uploaded a few pictures of the newest member of his family on Twitter.

ludwig @LudwigAhgren finally got QT her cat finally got QT her cat https://t.co/mCRZkygCAR

Prominent Twitch streamers and influencers replied to the YouTuber's announcement tweet and provided many names for his new cat.

During a recent broadcast, Ludwig decided to name his cat uniquely. He took to playing a game known as Marbles on Stream and put in various hilarious names for the cat.

Coincidentally, the name "Ludwig III" came out on top amongst 40 different names, leaving the streamer stunned. He then added:

"The prophecy is here, finally guaranteed win for Ludwig the Third baby!"

Ludwig decides the name of his cat after playing Marbles on Stream

The former Twitch streamer hosted a seven-hour long broadcast on May 16 and the star of the show was his new fur companion. Ahgren started his stream by introducing the new cat to his fans and the pet continued to stay with him most of the time.

After watching the Amber Heard v Johnny Depp trial, the Los Angeles native decided to play the famous marble racing game called Marbles on Stream to determine his cat's name.

Among the 40 different variations of the name, some of the more exciting and funny names included Morbius, Potato, Tyler "Ninja" Blevins, Fiddlesticks, General Grevious, and Ludwig III.

The name Fiddlesticks was leading the pack, but it got struck down after hitting one of the obstacles on the racing map. Soon enough, another name, Ludwig III, overtook Fiddlesticks, and the streamer was elated to see the name come ahead.

His joy soon ended as the name Cracker won instead of Ludwig III. As soon as the race ended with a dramatic turn, the 26-year-old content creator exclaimed:

"Cracker!"

(Timestamp: 02:57:38)

After a few moments of silence, the YouTuber laughed at the situation and added:

"I can't believe. Ludwig the Third had that in the bag, just not a closer, I guess. I can't name my cat Cracker. That's so bad, that's so bad!"

Some viewers suggested he shorten the name, to which he replied by saying:

"Oh crack for short? Oh yeah, we saved it. I was concerned that our name was inappropriate and now we can name it crack c*caine."

Ahgren played another game of Marbles on Stream, but this time with 37 names instead of 40.

Fans react to streamer's new pet

Fans on Reddit had a hearty laugh after the cat naming race came to a surprising end. Several fans made fun of Twitch moderators and staff.

A Redditor spoke about Matthew "Mizkif" and how his cat was supposed to be named Linus during his Marbles on Stream race.

Fans clarified that the cat was named Marbles during the livestream.

Before Ludwig moved to YouTube Gaming exclusively, he was one of the biggest content creators on Twitch who popularized the subathon style of the streaming genre.

Edited by Srijan Sen