"This is a f***ing mistake man": Ludwig glues himself to a chair until he beats Malenia in Elden Ring

YouTube Gaming star Ludwig Ahgren challenged himself in a rather unique way while recently playing Elden Ring.

The former Twitch streamer is known for creating amazing ways of beating the iconic Soulsborne genre and during a recent playthrough, he hilariously glued himself to his gaming chair until he beat the infamous Malenia, Blade of Miquella.

Previously, he challenged himself by attempting to beat Elden Ring without ending his stream. It took him more than 500 deaths and over 100 hours of in-game time to finally beat the open-world game.

After setting the ground rules for his new challenge, the YouTube Gaming streamer regretted it when he said:

"This is a f***ing mistake man."

Ludwig tries to beat one of the hardest bosses in Elden Ring while being glued to his chair

The 13-minute-long video started when the Los Angeles native successfully glued himself to the chair and almost immediately regretted his decision. Soon, his gameplay commenced as he tried to figure out a way to reach Elphael, Brace of the Haligtree.

After getting to know the tedious path that lay in front of him, he rallied himself to kill challenging enemies like Commander Niall and to collect the two halves of the secret medallion.

Surprisingly, it only took him 17 in-game deaths to finally reach Malenia, Blade of Miquella. After getting killed for the first time by the hardest boss in Elden Ring, Ludwig read his livestream chat and said:

"Okay, she heals off of the summons."

He then encountered the infamous and relentless 'Waterfowl Dance' move that kills the player in one shot if not dodged perfectly. His initialy reaction after seeing the famous move was:

"Oh, it's done. Right, right, right, right. Right, right, that's the move. Yeah, yeah, okay."

After 24 deaths, he successfully managed to reach the second phase of the boss when Malenia transformed into The Goddess of Rot. After dying to her once again, he said:

"Honestly, I feel like I killed her. I feel like if I had not summoned but did the amount of damage that I did, I killed her. Hot take but, you know? If you do that math... I have to p**. This is such a nightmare. Let's just give it another whirl and see how it goes."

Fans suggested that the streamer should go and get one of the best summons in-game called the Mimic Tear. He continued his quest to kill Malenia and kept on getting better after every death.

Ludwig analyzed his gameplay and deduced that:

"The way I play it is like; is me and my gang roll up and we spam L2. It's an absolute bloodbath and then the moment she does anything, I panic and press the B button as many times as I can consecutively and I end up dodging none of the attacks becuase they're all meant to stagger you and you're not supposed to panic dodge and then I die and restart."

However, Ahgren was finally able to defeat Malenia after 53 deaths and celebrated his feat by loudly shouting:

"Yes!"

He tried to unglue himself from the chair and realized that his clothing got stuck with the glue seeping into the three layers of his outfit, struggling to free himself.

Fans react to Ludwig challenging himself to beat Malenia in a unique way

The YouTube comment section was buzzing with appreciation for Ludwig and the lengths he went to in order to provide unique and entertaining content for his viewers.

Many fans found it extremely funny how the streamer glued himself almost immediately after his partner Blaire "QTCinderella" left for her girls' trip.

