“1000, let’s go!”- Twitch streamer robcdee successfully cycles for 1000 kilometers during the cyclethon stream in Japan

Twitch streamer and IRL content creator Rob "robcdee" achieved a spectacular feat during a recent stream after successfully cycling for a thousand kilometers during a cyclethon stream in Japan.

Robcdee is a popular IRL livestreaming personality who has added a unique touch to the subathon style of streams. Instead of hosting a long and uncapped broadcast, the Twitch streamer hosted a "cyclethon" stream which involved him cycling across the beautiful landscapes of Japan.

rob dee @robcdee_ Day 12 was wicked! Imabari to Hiroshima

77.63 km (48.24 mi) travelled today (excluding ferry)

1031.15 km (640.73 mi) in total



On May 16, his unique stream came to a satisfying end when he cycled 1000 kilometers and expressed his joy:

"It's the 7/11 car park again! Let's go! One thousand, let's go!"

Fans celebrate as Twitch streamer robcdee cycles a thousand kilometers across Japan

Robcdee's last day of cycling adventures reached an epic milestone when he crossed the thousand-kilometer mark live on stream.

The Australian streamer could not contain his happiness after he successfully cycled the distance continuously over the course of 12 days. Fans showered the streamer with many subscriptions, donations, and Twitch Bits.

He celebrated the moment with his fans:

"Yo! Thank you very much. Yo, thank you so much, guys. We made it. We're all the way over to like the super west side. A thousand kilometers! Look at that! Thank you very much for watching."

The streamer's humble address continued as fans applauded his massive feat:+

"And look, we are in [an area in Japan], this is the other side, we took a ferry. We did similar in Kaido. Amazing stuff!

He then took the opportunity to make a light-hearted joke about his stream:

"All I can say is, it wasn't that difficult, honestly. I can probably do it again."

The Twitch streamer continued to interact with his fans and streamed for some more time.

Fans react to the Twitch streamer's impressive achievement

Fans on the subreddit r/LivestreamFail commended the Twitch streamer and appreciated his effort to provide unique content on the livestreaming platform.

Redditors provided their thoughts and opinions regarding the subathon genre as a whole and compared the type of subathon robcdee opted for during his unique cycling-based stream.

A discussion about South Korean Twitch content creator Jinnytty came up, and fans talked about her content being similar to that of robcdee.

robcdee is a famous IRL streamer who has been living in Japan. He kickstarted his livestreaming career back in 2017, but his popularity hit a new peak this year.

Ever since he began streaming on the platform, he has racked up more than 7.5k hours of streaming in the Just Chatting category. He currently has 237k followers and amasses a viewership of 3k viewers per stream.

