“I do care about stupid people; they don’t know any better”: Pokimane shares her thoughts regarding people defending gambling

Twitch sensation Imane "Pokimane" hosted a very interesting livestream on May 20. She spent a lot of time discussing the problematic things present on the live-streaming platform and provided her take on the same.

As she provided her stance on the subject of gambling and addiction, several viewers defended gambling on stream by stating that it was the content creator's choice to gamble, and that everyone is responsible for themselves.

Hearing this, Pokimane replied:

"Let's say, hypothetically speaking about stupid people. Why do we... I do care about the stupid people; they don't know any better. Okay?"

Pokimane highlights the problem that lies when people mention that everyone is responsible for themselves

While streaming today, the Moroccan-Canadian internet personality reacted to the 19th day of the Amber Heard vs. Johnny Depp defamation trial and provided her thoughts regarding the ongoing sponsored gambling situation on Twitch.

The OfflineTV co-founder wanted to express how bad gambling is and how easy it is to get addicted to it. While many viewers agreed with the streamer's sentiments, there were a handful of Twitch audiences who disagreed with her by mentioning that it was the people's choice at the end of the day.

Timestamp: 00:39:32

Pokimane took the opportunity to discuss the problem that lay in the opposing viewers' sentiment.

"And the thing is, I just hope these people are aware, when you start defending gambling like this, maybe you're just doing it for fun or to be like, 'What about this? I want to prove to Pokimane that she is wrong'. Just don't forget that you're setting up for something that ruins lives. Okay? And if you're doing that, then what is the point? Genuinly, what is the point?"

The Twitch star questioned viewers' opinions on defending something that is generally considered bad and was intrigued to learn about their thought process. Some fans pointed out that people who gamble are ruining their own lives. The 26-year-old influencer added to the viewer's comment by saying:

"Should we not care; listen, I tried to say this in a nicer way so many times. Even if you think as a streamer or as a person, whatever. People make their own choices, I'm too smart to get addicted to gambling... Should you still not care?"

Following this, she provided a hypothetical example by mentioning that she cares about certain folks who do not know better. She continued with her speculative idea, adding:

"They watch someone... they watch someone gamble and they're going to go and do it. That doesn't mean that they are bad people! Maybe they're just uneducated!

The conversation ended when the star streamer mentioned that there should be some boundaries regarding gambling.

Fans react to Pokimane's opinions

A reaction thread on r/LivestreamFail had more than 130 fans commenting on the streamer's clip. Redditors provided examples by revealing that they knew some people in real life who were extremely smart but ended up getting addicted to gambling.

Some fans stated that there should be some sort of regulatory body governing the way gambling is advertised in the mainstream media.

Yet other fans commended Poki's stance.

During the same livestream, the Los Angeles-based streamer discussed how addiction can be categorized as a mental illness and insisted that some sort of education initiative should begin to highlight the problems of gambling and addiction.

