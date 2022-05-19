"I need to get my Dream hater voice on"- Pokimane brutally trolls fans hating on Dream 

Twitch star Imane "Pokimane" recently collaborated with Nikita "Niki Nihachu," and both the content creators spent time reading various messages sent to them by loyal viewers.

As they were having a fun time reacting to viewer messages, Imane noticed a particular set of messages from a fan hating on popular Minecraft YouTuber and content creator Dream.

She sarcastically impersonated a stereotypical Dream hater and began trolling the fan by saying:

"Oh, someone said... I need to get my Dream hater voice on."

Pokimane reacts to a message by a fan who dislikes Dream

The Twitch sensation does not shy away from roasting influencers and audiences and is popular for her witty remarks and banter. Earlier this month, she uploaded a 13-minute video roasting various celebrity outfits during The Met Gala 2022.

The Moroccan-Canadian streamer made a surprising appearance on Nihachu's Twitch stream, and both content creators streamed together for a couple of hours.

As they conversed and reacted to fan messages, Pokimane came across the messages of a fan who was seemingly hating on Dream. She impersonated a "Dream hater" voice and said:

"Imagine being on the Dream SMP is cringe. Imagine. Imagine an association with a speed run cheater."

She went back to her normal voice and pointed out how the fan incorrectly spelled the word cheater:

"Cheater with two e's, by the way. Like Cheeto?"

Nihachu laughed at the viewer's comments and mentioned how upset he sounded. Poki continued by mentioning that the chatter got timed out for 600 seconds. She reiterated another message by the viewer after he was unbanned:

"He goes, 'What a chat! Later, nerds, your streamer is cr*p, later.' Your streamer is cr*p, later. Like just look, your streamer isn't cr**p right now. Your streamer is cr*p later."

Nihachu reacted to the angry viewer's message and provided her take on the subject:

"You know what I love? I love the people who are like normal chatters and then just randomly turn."

The Legacy Award-winning streamer agreed with Nihachu and wondered what it was that set off the viewer. In the end, the OfflineTV (OTV) co-founding member mentioned:

"You just sometimes wonder like, 'I wonder what set you off?' You know? Was it me? Was it you? What occurred for you to be so nice and then to just boom, 180."

Fans react to Pokimane roasting and trolling Dream fans

Fans in the YouTube comment section were elated to see the Twitch star collaborating with Nihachu and provided their take on fans hating on popular internet personalities.

Fans react to the streamer trolling haters (Image via Canoon/YouTube)

Pokimane is one of the biggest content creators and influencers on Twitch. She was also the first female gamer to gain more than nine million followers.

Edited by Siddharth Satish