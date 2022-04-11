“Dream and his community are homophobic”: Dream's latest sarcastic tweet has Twitter divided

On April 10, 2022, HasanAbi's video on YouTube ended up getting demonetized, to which, Dream, one of the most popular Minecraft content creators, responded by mocking YouTube for their antics.

Hasan's video, which was demonetized, called out the ongoing trends of anti-LGBT bills spreading across the United States and was titled "Dear Conservatives: Gay people exist".

hasanabi @hasanthehun cmon @YouTube this is a wild one to demonetize cmon @YouTube this is a wild one to demonetize https://t.co/4j58pESXWK

After Hasan jumped on to Twitter to express his shock regarding the situation, Dream was seen lurking around in the reply section of the former's tweet, where he directly dissed YouTube through a sarcastic comment.

dream @dreamwastaken @hasanthehun @YouTube I mean it is controversial, do they REALLY exist? I heard gay people was a myth made up by the gay frogs in my water. solid move by youtube imo. @hasanthehun @YouTube I mean it is controversial, do they REALLY exist? I heard gay people was a myth made up by the gay frogs in my water. solid move by youtube imo.

Following his initial comments on the subject matter, the content creator was seen yet again talking about the subject the following day, where he mentioned that he had received quite a bit of hate due to his recent controversial and sarcastic reply to Hasan's tweet.

Addressing the matter, the Minecraft YouTuber said:

“'Dream and his community are homophobic.' Our community is basically a 24/7 online pride parade, you’re welcome to join at any point if you’d like; anyone is welcome!"

dream @dreamwastaken



our community is basically a 24/7 online pride parade, you’re welcome to join at any point if you’d like 🏳️‍ 🏳️‍⚧️🏳️‍ anyone is welcome! “dream and his community are homophobic”our community is basically a 24/7 online pride parade, you’re welcome to join at any point if you’d like 🏳️‍🏳️‍⚧️🏳️‍anyone is welcome! “dream and his community are homophobic”our community is basically a 24/7 online pride parade, you’re welcome to join at any point if you’d like 🏳️‍🌈🏳️‍⚧️🏳️‍🌈anyone is welcome!

Twitter reacts to Dream's latest tweet surrounding HasanAbi's recently demonetized video

As expected, the YouTube content creator's latest tweet went on to gain a ton of traction within the first few hours of his tweet. A number of people were seen reacting to the YouTuber's stance and the way he was confronting the people targeting him.

Antfrost, a notable Minecraft YouTuber and Twitch streamer, gave his take on this subject. According to him, anyone who was targeting the Minecraft content creator and stating that his community was homophobic, was simply trying to get attention by jumping on the hate train.

Antfrost @Antfrost



and this community is a walking pride flag so the second part just doesn’t make sense @dreamwastaken lol anyone saying this is just seeking attention by hopping on the hate train, idk many people who are as accepting and loving as you are :)and this community is a walking pride flag so the second part just doesn’t make sense @dreamwastaken lol anyone saying this is just seeking attention by hopping on the hate train, idk many people who are as accepting and loving as you are :) and this community is a walking pride flag so the second part just doesn’t make sense

Dream reacted to Antfrost's support in the most wholesome way:

A member of the LGBT community suggested that the YouTube content creator was their leader.

In response, the YouTuber firmly mentioned that he should not be seen as a leader. He went on to provide the rationale for his take when he stated that:

dream @dreamwastaken @karlscartoons definitely not. but I do think that so many creators in our community being so open, accepting and loving towards people of all sexualities has definitely fostered an amazing environment for people especially youth to safely embrace their sexualities and identities to the fullest @karlscartoons definitely not. but I do think that so many creators in our community being so open, accepting and loving towards people of all sexualities has definitely fostered an amazing environment for people especially youth to safely embrace their sexualities and identities to the fullest

Many others supported their favorite YouTube content creator by showering him with wholesome replies.

giselle @dreamiegiselle @dreamwastaken be who u are king also get some rest these ppl are like talkimg to a damn concrete wall @dreamwastaken be who u are king also get some rest these ppl are like talkimg to a damn concrete wall

SamCal (Hello Mother I see you there) @SamCalOfficial



Literally one of the most accepting communities to the LGBTQ people I've seen is Dream's. I don't know where do those people come up with those statements. You all deserve respect and love 🏳️‍ @dreamwastaken I am not LGBT but I respect people who are.Literally one of the most accepting communities to the LGBTQ people I've seen is Dream's. I don't know where do those people come up with those statements. You all deserve respect and love 🏳️‍ @dreamwastaken I am not LGBT but I respect people who are. Literally one of the most accepting communities to the LGBTQ people I've seen is Dream's. I don't know where do those people come up with those statements. You all deserve respect and love 🏳️‍🌈❤️

Some tried to cause more drama amongst the community members by posting screenshots of tweets published by the content creator without appropriate context.

In fact, HasanAbi himself was also present in the thread where he slyly replied by saying:

Some went on to share a few clips of the Twitch streamer where he said the same line mentioned in the tweet during some of his past livestreams.

A few poked jokes around the Twitch streamer and his sarcastic tweet.

AJ @ajayctrl @hasanthehun @dreamwastaken finally y’all can come together for a common cause @hasanthehun @dreamwastaken finally y’all can come together for a common cause

Hilariously, many fans wanted both the content creators and streamers to collaborate soon and possibly play Minecraft.

This Twitter thread continues to gain more attention as more fans and audiences hop on to the conversation to provide their opinions on the subject.

Edited by Atul S