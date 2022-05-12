“Hell no!”- Pokimane talks about giving birth on stream

Twitch sensation Imane "Pokimane's" viewers had a rather interesting idea during a recent livestream, and the Twitch streamer responded with her own thoughts on the matter.

During a recent broadcast, Imane was interacting with her viewers when one of them mentioned the number of donations a Twitch streamer would get if they decided to host a childbirth stream on the platform while having the text-to-speech (TTS) enabled.

Pokimane instantly reacted to the viewer's idea and stated that text-to-speech should absolutely not be enabled during a birth stream:

"Hell no! Hell no!"

Pokimane talks about the idea of hosting a "birth stream" and reacts to a viewer's comment

The Moroccan-Canadian star hosted a recent stream on May 12. During the first half of the stream, she reacted to trending videos and clips on YouTube and other media platforms.

While watching a video by the popular Swedish YouTuber LEMMiNO, a viewer who went by the name McGowan provided the streamer with an interesting idea. They said:

"Imagine Twitch chat for a birth stream with TTS enabled."

The OfflineTV co-owner highlighted the viewer's message and reread it for her viewers who might have missed it. She then said:

"I do not think TTS should be enabled during a birth stream."

(Timestamp: 01:14:51)

She stated that the text-to-speech would make the situation extremely infuriating:

"Like, I am trying to put myself in the mind of like a woman giving birth, and if I was hearing seven, seven, seven trillion gazillion, seven million, seven hundred and seventy-seven thousand, seven hundred and seventy-seven, I would lose my s**t!

She continued the conversation by asking her viewers if they were aware of the kind of transformations the body goes through during childbirth. Poki then mentioned that the continuous spam of annoying text-to-speech messages would make matters worse and would likely result in her getting insanely angry.

As the conversation came to an end, the Los Angeles native mentioned:

"I would be so angry. Huh? Yeah, some of you guys probably didn't know that. We need better education surrounding pregnancy and birthing and stuff."

The Twitch streamer's viewers continued to provide interesting takes as the streamer engaged in some light-hearted banter.

Fans react to Pokimane's opinions

Fans in the Twitch chat immediately reacted to McGowan's suggestion.

Many could not hold back their laughter, and her chat room was filled with various laughing and giggling emoticons. Some fans even joked that the baby's first words would probably reference Twitch's meme culture.

Fans react to the streamer's take (Images via Pokimane/Twitch Chat)

The 25-year-old streamer is one of the most influential content creators on the platform. She was awarded the Legacy Award during the Streamer Awards 2022 that was hosted by Blaire "QTCinderella."

